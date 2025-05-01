Scott McLaughlin delivers one-word take describing the perfect lap at Barber Motorsports Park

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin described his perfect lap at the Barber Motorsports Park with just one word. He was featured in a short video uploaded by Team Penske on their X account.

The video clip featured McLaughlin suiting up while being asked various questions about food and music. It was captioned:

"Suit up with @smclaughlin93."

The #3 car driver was asked to describe his perfect lap at Barber Motorsports Park in one word. He replied with:

"Flow."

McLaughlin added:

You got to keep the flow up. You go to keep the speed up and thankfully I've had a good car that was able to do that."

The Team Penske driver won the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix in his last outing. He had put in a dominating performance and led 58 out of 90 laps to stand on the top step of the podium. It also marked his second consecutive win at the track, as he had won the race in 2023.

The three-time supercar champion's 2025 season is off to a decent start. In the season opener at Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which was held on March 2, he qualified in pole position and finished the race in 4th place. During the recently held 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13, he qualified in 6th place and took the checkered flag in 6th place.

Scott McLaughlin will be looking forward to making it a three-peat at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, which will take place this weekend on May 4.

Scott McLaughlin speaks about his feelings after the open test for the Indy 500

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin took part in the two-day open testing on April 23-24 ahead of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25. The testing is a part of the preparation for the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'.

McLaughlin has entered the Indy 500 four times but has had only one top-ten finish to his name, which he achieved in 2024, where he qualified in pole position but ended up in 6th place. However, the 31-year-old managed to put in an impressive performance at the two-day testing, topping the speed sheet on day two.

While talking to Bob Pockrass, Fox Motorsports insider, Scott McLaughlin reflected upon his test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He spoke on how the car with the hybrid power system behaves on the track.

"I think we were trying to get a feel for not only yourself, but manufacturers and everything with like that to see where everything sits, and I think at the parameters that we ran at from the team perspective, we didn't throw everything to the wall today. I don't think anyone would have. But it was a good read with a heavier car. Because the biggest thing that has changed now is the heaviness of the car. It's very different. It feels weird," he said.

"It's nice to come out here with reasonable conditions and have a feel for it and at least get an introduction to what it's going to be like," he added.

Scott McLaughlin put in a lap at the speed of 232.686 mph to stand at the top of the charts.

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

