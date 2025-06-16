Scott McLaughlin focuses on silver lining after Team Penske's triple disaster at WWTR

Scott McLaughlin and the Penske outfit had a horrendous outing during yesterday's 2025 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (IndyCar) with three DNFs. Amid the extremely disappointing result, McLaughlin has tried to look at the bright side, having his family around him during race weekends.

Scott McLaughlin and Co. started the 260-lap World Wide Technology Raceway event from the north end of the grid, but despite this, all three Penske drivers were not able to finish the event.

Will Power's outing ended on lap 47 with an on-track contact, and the same was the case for Josef Newgarden, who was able to manage 129 laps. McLaughlin, at his end, was able to keep his car running until lap 216, when he incurred a mechanical issue.

In line with the woes of the team and the 'dream' of having his family around during race weekends, McLaughlin has recently added the following via X:

"The ol racing gods don't love us right now. So much potential in our team, but it will turn! The family gods on the other hand - living the dream taking my little family around USA driving a race car!!"

After the first eight rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, Scott McLaughlin is in eighth place in the standings with 171 points. In the process of doing so, he has put on board a solitary pole position, three top-five and four top-ten finishes.

"Something broke in the left rear": Scott McLaughlin on WWTR race

The 2025 IndyCar season has not gone the way of the Team Penske team. All three of its drivers have faced one issue or the other in the first six races, and at WWTR, none between Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and Will Power had luck running on their side.

The triple DNF has cost the team heavily in the Drivers' standings. Taking into account McLaughlin's woes at the oval track, he added the following via his post-race interview (via Penske):

"Something broke in the left rear. Lucky it happened in Turn 2. Coming down the straight, I felt like someone hit me, but the spotter said I was clear. Really bummed for everybody on the DEX Imaging Chevy. Very disappointed because we had a decent car and a good run going."

Scott McLaughlin has so far competed in over 60 Grand Prix in America's highest class of open-wheel racing. He currently has seven wins, 19 podiums and nine pole positions.

In 2024, he was really able to show his skills by ending the 17-race campaign in third position behind Alex Palou and Colton Herta.

This year, things have been tough for him in terms of performance, and thus, he is way behind Alex Palou (P1) in the standings. The latter, after the first eight races, has put on board an impressive 335 points in comparison to McLaughlin's 171.

Taking this into consideration, a top-five finish could be the best that the Team Penske driver might be able to achieve this year.

