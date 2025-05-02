Scott McLaughlin refutes Conor Daly's golfing boast with signature humor on Instagram

Scott McLaughlin recently commented under fellow driver Conor Daly's Instagram post. Daly uploaded a post of him playing golf along with Marcus Ericsson and Sting Ray Robb.

On Wednesday, April 30, the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver uploaded a carousel of pictures on Instagram. The pictures were from the 429 invitational, also called Rick Mears Day. The drivers were seen golfing to raise money for charity. Daly captioned the post:

"Some people are saying this shot went right in the hole 🤷 great day out on the course celebrating the great Rick Mears #indycar #golf #ims #indy500 #429"

Scott McLaughlin left a comment under the post refuting the claims made by Daly.

"Hard right to the next hole?" the Team Penske driver wrote.

Both drivers have expressed their love for golf on various occasions. As for their racing careers, the two have had a contrasting start to the season. While Daly is often seen in the midfield, McLaughlin mostly fights for the top 10 positions.

Scott McLaughlin's 2025 season is off to a decent start as he began the year with a contract extension with the Mooresville-based team. He secured a pole position for the opening race at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 2, finishing the race in fourth place.

During the 50th anniversary of the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, he qualified in sixth place and took the checkered flag in the same spot. The Kiwi driver is currently gearing up for the upcoming Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday, May 4.

Scott McLaughlin opened up about the Indy 500 open test

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin participated in the two-day open testing held on April 23 and 24 ahead of the Indianapolis 500. The testing is a part of the preparation for the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' on May 25.

The New Zealander has entered the Indy 500 four times but hasn't been able to claim a victory yet. His highest finish came in 20224, where he finished in sixth place after qualifying in pole position. The three-time supercar champion managed to put up an impressive performance at the two-day testing, where he topped the speed charts on the second day of the testing.

While talking to Fox Motorsports insider Bob Pockrass, McLaughlin discussed how the car with the new hybrid system reacts to the track.

"I think we were trying to get a feel for not only yourself, but manufacturers and everything with like that to see where everything sits, and I think at the parameters that we ran at from the team perspective, we didn't throw everything to the wall today. I don't think anyone would have. But it was a good read with a heavier car. Because the biggest thing that has changed now is the heaviness of the car. It's very different. It feels weird," he said.

"It's nice to come out here with reasonable conditions and have a feel for it and at least get an introduction to what it's going to be like," McLaughlin added.

Scott McLaughlin put in a lap at the speed of 232.686 mph on the second day of the testing to stand on top of the speed charts.

