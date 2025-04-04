Scott McLaughlin reminisces ‘one of the biggest wins of his career’ with Team Penske outside the IndyCar spotlight

The Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin, recently reminisced his supercar win with Team Penske on his Instagram stories. The New Zealander won successive three Supercars Championship titles from 2018-2020.

Ad

Scott McLaughlin, finished in second place in the last race to claim the championship in 2018. He had started the race in Newcastle with a 53-point lead over compatriot Shane van Gisbergen, who was later penalised for pit-stop infringement and eventually finished fourth. McLaughlin ended up coming second and led Van Gisbergen by 71 points.

The 31-year-old recently reposted a video of his victory on his Instagram Stories, with his caption reading:

"One of the biggest wins of my career!"

Ad

Trending

Scott McLaughlin via Instagram story @smclaughlin93

McLaughlin joined IndyCar's Team Penske in 2021 and this season marks his fourth year with the Mooresville team. Before the inaugural race of the season, the 31-year-old signed a long-term contract extension with the team.

Ad

The New Zealander secured pole position during the season opener but ended the race in fourth place. This was followed by a DNF at the Thermal Club Grand Prix as he spun around during the formation lap and later had to retire due to overheating of the MGU.

Scott McLaughlin will next be in action at the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, which is scheduled to take place on April 13 at 4:30 pm ET on FOX.

Ad

Scott McLaughlin on his outing at the Thermal Club Grand Prix

Scott McLaughlin recently spoke about his horrible race weekend at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23. He began his face at the back of the grid and was hopeful to make up some places eventually but was spun around on the formation lap. To add to his frustrations he had to retire later in the race due to the overheating of the MGU.

Ad

After the race, he got into a very public heated argument with Devil DeFrancesco due to the formation lap incident. McLaughlin while on Conor Daly's podcast Speed Street spoke about his worst weekend in his IndyCar career.

"Yeah, probably one of the worst weekends in my IndyCar career. Just everything that went wrong, went wrong and nothing really went good. But you look at it, it's a building block, I actually felt like Sunday, we had a really really fast car; unfortunately we couldn't show it, I mean I started 25 seconds off the lead and by the end of the first stop, I was right on the tail of field and and sort of back in the game," he said. (41:18 onwards)

Ad

"So, I'm proud of the way that we fought but then unfortunately we had some hybrid issues and basically the thing nearly burnt to the ground, so that's not ideal but we learn from it, we go forward, and I just wish we could race this week in Long Beach," he added.

Scott McLaughlin currently stands tenth in the IndyCar Series standings with 41 points to his name, 61 behind current leader Alex Palou.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for Indy 500 Know More