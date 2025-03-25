Scott McLaughlin's meat-selling sponsor cashes in on IndyCar "Beef" with Devlin DeFrancesco

The Thermal Club's inaugural Grand Prix was a decorated one with action both on and off the track. Scott McLaughlin and Devlin DeFrancesco got into a verbal tussle after the race. Subsequently, Conor Daly reacted to the fight on social media, with his meat-selling sponsor finding a humorous way to market themselves in the aftermath of the "beef" between the two drivers.

Ad

On the warm-up lap for the Thermal Club Grand Prix, McLaughlin and DeFrancesco came together, resulting in both drivers being spun around before even taking the green flag. The Team Penske driver started down the field due to a torrid qualifying session and was hounded by the RLL driver on the warm-up lap.

At turn 15, the Canadian lunged up on the inside of Scott McLaughlin, resulting in the incident. The former driver was later deemed responsible for the crash and was penalized with a drive-through penalty.

Ad

Trending

Infuriated from the crash earlier, the two drivers engaged in an NSFW conversation after the race, which soon did rounds on social media. JHR's Conor Daly reacted to the video of him fighting with Devlin DeFrancesco and announced the beginning of the beef season:

"So glad we have this on the internet. Beef season has begun between two very surprising candidates."

Expand Tweet

Ad

McLaughlin's meat-selling sponsor, Good Ranchers, seized the opportunity and made a humorous remark:

"Beef sponsored by Good Ranchers."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since joining the IndyCar grid in 2020, the Kiwi has appeared as a threat for the championship but has never been able to win the elusive title for himself.

Consistency is key for Scott McLaughlin's title bid

Scott McLaughlin at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

After finishing third in the championship for two seasons in a row, Scott McLaughlin has asserted himself as a force to be reckoned with on the IndyCar grid. However, he wants to take this a step further and finally bag his maiden title.

Ad

Reflecting on how consistency has been a key area where he has lacked in recent seasons, McLaughlin shared his ambitions for the 2025 season and said, via IndyCar:

"I think you've just got to do it your own way. As much as you can plan and think about what you can do and what you can't, we all know the right path is just consistent results, with a few wins along the way. I think you need a couple wins. But consistency is key, and we all know that.

Ad

“But you've got to eliminate those big bad results, and we had a few of them last year, which really hurt. We can all learn from that and get better."

McLaughlin stands 10th in the championship standings after retiring from the Thermal Club Grand Prix. He has a 61-point deficit to table topper Alex Palou, as the Spaniard has already won two races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback