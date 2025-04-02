Scott McLaughlin's wife Karly shares adorable family snippet featuring No. 22 racer and daughter Lucy 

The Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin's wife, Karly Paone, posted a picture of their daughter on her Instagram story. McLaughlin and Paone welcomed their baby girl Lucy Violet in 2024.

Ad

McLaughlin drives the #3 Chevrolet for Team Penske. During the Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23, he qualified in 25th position but finished the race in 27th place and had to retire from the race after a Motor Generator issue. The New Zealander is enjoying his time off with his family.

McLaughlin's wife, Karly Paone, uploaded an image with her daughter, Lucy and Scott McLaughlin on Instagram. She uploaded the picture to a song by James Arthur called Heartbeat.

Ad

Trending

Karly Paone via Instagram story @kaypayymac

In the picture, baby Lucy was seen wearing a mint green onesie, posing alongside her parents. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl via Instagram on 10 October 2024. McLaughlin had posted on his Instagram to announce the birth.

Ad

"Lucy Violet McLaughlin came into our lives on 10/10/24 at 6:12 pm ✨You are so much more than we could've dreamed of, we love you so much 💛💝" the caption read.

Ad

The couple met in 2016 at a go-karting event in Las Vegas where McLaughlin was helping his friend set up his kart. While talking to Speed Cafe, Karly recalled the encounter:

"We hung out the first night, and yeah was cliche but love at first sight really".

The couple tied the knot in Malibu in 2019.

Scott McLaughlin shares adorable picture of daughter Lucy

Scott McLaughlin shared a tweet on March 24, along with his daughter Lucy, after coming back home to Charlotte, North Carolina, from the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23.

Ad

McLaughlin's race didn't pan out the way he would have wanted it to. His weekend started off with a shocking qualifying, where he qualified last in his group. His race didn't see an improvement either; rather, it turned out to be disastrous as he spun around after a crash with Devlin DeFrancesco on the formation lap. Even though he came out unscathed from the incident, he had to eventually retire on lap 53 of the 64-lap race due to the overheating of the Motor Generator Unit. After the race, a public, heated argument went on in the pitlane between the New Zealander and Devil DeFrancesco due to the formation lap incident.

Ad

However, Scott McLaughlin didn't let these incidents dampen his mood. He returned home to his family in North Carolina and posed for an adorable picture with his daughter Lucy, which he later posted on X. He captioned:

"💖 home sweet home 💖"

Expand Tweet

Scott McLaughlin, along with the #3 Team Penske crew, will be looking forward to making a comeback at the upcoming ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach scheduled to take place on 13 April at 4:30 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback