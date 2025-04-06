Scott McLaughlin shares heartfelt appreciation for Max Verstappen's F1 Japanese GP pole lap

Scott McLaughlin was full of praise for F1 driver Max Verstappen's efforts during qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, as he complimented the Dutchman for his record-breaking pole position lap. McLaughlin was also in awe of the Suzuka track in general, as he reshared a full clip of Verstappen's lap.

McLaughlin has been an IndyCar driver since 2020, but has never limited his social media activity to talk about just the series he drives in. He has often shared his thoughts and opinions about other motorsports, especially F1. On Saturday, it was Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, who was on the receiving end of some heartfelt appreciation from the 31-year-old Kiwi.

Max Verstappen broke the Suzuka lap-record with his effort during qualifying for the Japanese GP on Saturday, beating Sebastian Vettel's 2019 record, with a 1:26.983 seconds lap.

Scott McLaughlin shared a video of Verstappen's entire lap, and not only complimented the lap but also the track characteristics.

"What a lap. What a track"

The reigning F1 world champion also went on to win the race on Sunday, keeping both McLarens behind him for the entirety of the race, in what looks to be an inferior Red Bull compared to the Papaya cars.

Scott McLaughlin began his motorsports career in karting, as a young kid in New Zealand. He also went on to race in the Australian National Sprint Kart Championship, in the junior catergories from 2006 to 2009.

After this, the man from Christchurch, New Zealand, went on to race in multiple Supercar series across Oceania, even competing in the Australian Supercar Championships, and winning it three consecutive times with DJR Team Penske from 2018-2020.

McLaughlin eventually made the move over to the United States to compete in IndyCar, continuing with Penske's outfit in the series. He has been with the American team since.

Scott McLaughlin shared Youtube video with his immediate reaction after Thermal Club GP retirement

Scott McLaughlin during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, March 2025 - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin could be seen in a very frustrated mood after having to retire from the Thermal Club GP, in a video he had shared on his Youtube channel after the race. He even called Devlin DeFrancesco a 'gumby' after the pair collided on the formation lap, before the race even started.

Speaking immediately after getting out of his car following his retirement in the final stages of the race in Thermal, McLaughlin said [11:18 onwards]:

"Well, it's never good when there are cars going around, and you're in the pits.

Speaking about his collision with DeFrancesco, he added:

"Terrible day, started real bad, because some gumby just drove into the side of me when we were running second last, spun me out."

McLaughlin did get going after his formation lap tangle but eventually had to retire due to an overheating hybrid unit, which was likely affected during the crash with DeFrancesco. The Canadian also had a terrible outing, as he finished 20th after he was judged to be at fault for the incident by race control, and was subsequently given a drive through penalty.

The pair also had a very public spat after the race, as FOX Sports cameras captured both of them having an argument after the race ended.

