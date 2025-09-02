Scott McLaughlin shares a soul-stirring message for Will Power as the 2x IndyCar champ exits Team Penske

IndyCar veteran Will Power's exit from Team Penske was confirmed via an official press release on September 2, 2025, just a couple of days after the Australian’s contract expired at the end of the season. Power's former teammate Scott McLaughlin came out and shared a heartfelt message for the two-time IndyCar champion.Speculations around Will Power's Team Penske future began around the start of the 2025 season as it was the Australian’s final contract year. As the season reached the midway point, Roger Penske suggested that the talks are ongoing with the 44-year-old but that the team is also considering its options.As the season progressed, Power's contract situation kept getting postponed, and the IndyCar veteran put his frustration into words during the final races of the season. Even his wife, Liz, came out after the Australians' win at Portland and detailed what it has been like for Will Power amid the contract uncertainty.As the exit was confirmed on September 2, Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin came out and posted a heartfelt message for Power on the social media platform X. He wrote,“Thank you Will. I never thought I’d end up teammates with a true Motorsport legend but this crazy journey brought me there. I have enjoyed learning from you and trying to hone my craft to be as a precise as you are. I’ve still got a ways to go but I will always cherish the time we spent working together. I wish you all the best on the next journey, proud to call you a teammate but even more proud to call you friend. GFC!”Scott McLaughlin joined Team Penske's IndyCar team in 2021 as a full-time driver after racing in the Supercars championship. Will Power, who had been at Penske for over a decade when McLaughlin joined, went on to race with the Kiwi as his teammate for the last five years.“It was time for him to make a change”: Roger Penske reveals the reason behind Will Power's Team Penske exitAs the second half of the 2025 IndyCar season began, David Malukas, who drove for AJ Foyt Racing, a team with a Penske technical alliance, was reported as a possible replacement for Will Power at Team Penske. Nearing the end of the season, rumors of Power joining Andretti Global as Colton Herta's replacement (who is reportedly F2-bound) started flooding the paddock.Roger Penske detailed the reason behind Will Power's exit in the official press release, as he said,“As we sat down to talk about our future together, Will felt that it was time for him to make a change beginning with next season. He has been an outstanding driver and teammate for our organization. His results speak for themselves, and we wish him the very best in the next phase of his career.”Power signed with Fernando Alonso's A14 Management company in 2025, which will handle the negotiations with his future IndyCar team.