Siblings Haiden and Hailie Deegan twin in all-black ensemble at Times Square

Former NASCAR driver turned Indy NXT star Hailie Deegan and her younger brother Haiden were seen walking through Times Square, New York, in an all-black ensemble. Hailie shared a picture of their matching outfits on Instagram and tagged the location.

Hailie wore a black leather bomber jacket over a black top and loose black jeans. She finished the look with black platform boots and had a large hard-shell black duffle bag slung over her shoulder. Haiden, on the other hand, wore a black oversized hoodie over a black t-shirt paired with black cargo-style pants.

Haiden added a black baseball cap with a green Monster Energy logo on the front. His look was completed with black and white sneakers and a silver necklace. Both of them were carrying their phones in their hands.

Screengrab of Hailie Deegan's IG Story (@hailiedeegan via Instagram)

Both Haiden and Hailie, children of motocross legend Brian Deegan, have each forged their paths in motorsports. Hailie has transitioned from off-road to stock car and now open-wheel racing, while Haiden has quickly risen through the ranks in motocross and supercross.

In 2025, Hailie Deegan is competing full-time in Indy NXT with HMD Motorsports, marking her entry into open-wheel racing. She sits 14th in the drivers' standings and had a faultless start to her Indy career.

Haiden, on the other hand, began riding motorcycles at a young age, influenced by his father's motocross career. He turned professional in 2022, joining Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. In 2023, he was named AMA 250SX Rookie of the Year. He won the 250cc SuperMotocross World Championship in 2023 and defended his title in 2024.

Hailie Deegan reacts to a cryptic Instagram post from her brother

Hailie Deegan left a one-word comment on Haiden's cryptic post on Instagram. On April 8, he posted a series of photos on Instagram, showing him riding his Yamaha bike during the AMA Supercross championship. He added a caption:

"I speak the truth, but that's a foreign language to y'all."

This post came shortly after his arrest in March for performing donuts in his Audi R8 in a public area, leading to charges of street racing and stunt driving. He was released on a $1,000 bail, and his mugshot was shared widely on social media.

In response to Haiden's post, his sister commented with a single word:

"Poetic."

While it's not entirely sure what Haiden meant with his caption, he certainly used the situation to his advantage and soon released merchandise featuring his mugshot, promoting it on his social media accounts. While some praised the move as bold, others criticized it for potentially sending the wrong message.

Hailie Deegan will return for more Indy NXT action on Sunday, May 4, for the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsport Park.

