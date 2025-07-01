"Single most important day of my racing career": Graham Rahal relives iconic IndyCar win at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar veteran Graham Rahal recalled his iconic victory on home soil at the 2015 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The New Albany native started the race in 13th place, but steadily hunted down his rivals and accidentally benefited from a late caution that came a mere two laps after he made his final pit stop.

He was in the lead when he pitted, only to find himself in clear air again when his rivals pitted during the caution. Thereon, Rahal fended off Justin Wilson in P2 to take his first and only home victory in IndyCar. Incidentally, all three podium finishers - Graham Rahal, Justin Wilson, and Simon Pagenaud - gained 12 positions each in the race, having started in P13, P14, and P15.

Ahead of IndyCar's 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this weekend from July 4 to 6, Rahal shared his fond memories from that day. He said (via IndyCar on YouTube):

"Clearly, my best memory is 2015, you know, winning at home. Other than winning the Indy 500, it is going to be the single most important day or special day, in my racing career.

But each and every year, it's a great opportunity to go back with my kids. Typically, my entire Rahal family get together there at Mid-Ohio. So just a great place for us. Brings back a lot of memories of why we fell in love with racing and IndyCar racing in particular, and why we still do it to this day."

That Mid-Ohio win was Graham Rahal's second in four races. It helped him close the gap to championship leader Juan Pablo Montoya to 9 points. However, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver had two poor results in the final two races of the season, which pushed him down to fourth in the standings when the season ended.

Graham Rahal's father, Bobby Rahal, will be the Grand Marshal for the 2025 IndyCar Mid-Ohio race

Graham Rahal with his dad, Bobby Rahal, at the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix - Source: Getty

IndyCar will honour Graham Rahal's dad, Bobby Rahal, at the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The three-time IndyCar champion had a terrific record at the iconic circuit. He finished on the podium eight times in 16 appearances, including two race wins.

For this weekend's race at the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio circuit, Bobby Rahal will be the Grand Marshal. He will give the "Drivers, start your engines!" command to the 27 drivers before the race.

"It’s a great honor to be the grand marshal for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Rahal said via IndyCar. "Mid-Ohio played an important role in my personal and professional life. I went to the first-ever race there with my father in 1962 and made annual trips there after that, sometimes twice a year. I got my first win at Mid-Ohio in my SCCA class in 1974, won both IROC races I competed in there, won the Lumberman’s race and, of course, the two INDYCAR races in 1985 and 1986.”

His son, Graham Rahal, is having a tough season so far, with only one Top 10 finish at the Sonsio GP. The 36-year-old stands 19th in the standings after nine races.

