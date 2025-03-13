Sophia Floersch drops 4-word reaction on fake photo of Lewis Hamilton wearing "MILF" Ferrari tshirt

Sophia Floersch was previously caught up in a controversy related to Lewis Hamilton. However, the German driver has put such sentiments behind and reacted to a fan-made Hamilton shirt on Instagram with a four-word remark.

Ad

The British driver previously raced for Mercedes and joined the team in 2013. Since then, he won six world championships and 84 race victories with the Brackley-based squad but left the team to fulfill his dream of driving for the Scuderia.

Lewis Hamilton arrived at Maranello in January of 2025 and immediately hit it off with the team. He was put on an extensive testing program and completed 162 laps in pre-season testing held in Bahrain to gain knowledge of working with the Italian giant.

Ad

Trending

As Hamilton's dream of driving for Ferrari became a reality, his emotions towards the opportunity to drive showcased excitement for his new drive. Subsequently, a fan-made post circulated on social media with Hamilton wearing a white t-shirt, with "MILF" written on it, as an acronym to "Man, I love Ferrari."

Stumbling upon the quirky post, Indy NXT driver Sophia Floersch deemed the apparel "shirt of the year":

Sophia Floersch's Instagram Story | Source: Instagram

Sophia Floersch raced in the European world of open-wheel racing before switching over to Indy NXT for the 2025 season.

Ad

Sophia Floersch wants to continue her racing venture in the United States

Sophia Floersch at the Formula 3 Championship - Round 10 Monza - Sprint Race - Source: Getty

The 24-year-old joined the HMD Motorsports outfit for her maiden season in the IndyCar junior ladder. Floersch has vast experience in racing open-wheel cars as she raced in the FIA F3 championship last year, which is one of the biggest junior championships organized.

Ad

Before making her debut at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix weekend, the female racer had come in contact with various opinions regarding the racing scene in America, and shared why she would like to continue racing in the United States, and said, via Feeder Series:

"Obviously in every sport, everywhere you go, there’s politics. And I think that’s normal nowadays, and you will never get it out. But here the sport is still in focus. It’s still about pure racing here and I’m just excited to get going."

Ad

"I didn’t have a race weekend myself yet, so it’s always difficult to say, but from talking to every single driver who went here, they are all like, ‘I’m never, ever going back to Europe. America is the best racing place to be because the car is great, the teams are great and it’s actually fun to do.’ I just hope that I also get that feeling over the next couple of weeks and months."

The next Indy NXT race will be held at the Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama on May 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback