Sophia Floersch jumps on IndyCar-FOX hype train ahead of Indy NXT debut

Recently, FOX Sports took over the broadcasting rights of IndyCar from NBC and a hoard of drivers have joined the IndyCar-FOX hype train, including Sophia Floersch. The German driver would make her debut season in the Indy NXT series this year and is excited about the partnership between the two giants.

Floersch has majorly raced in the European continent. She has a vast CV in the FIA F3 championship, but in her three-year span within the series, the 24-year-old was only able to salvage a solitary top-10 finish in her 50 race starts.

With Sophia Floersch's 2024 campaign ending with her finishing 29th in the standings, she decided to switch to the American continent for racing after her short ventures in the endurance racing championships.

Ahead of her move, she claimed how the IndyCar-FOX tie-up is a huge thing, and said:

"The momentum is huge here and certainly in Germany, @IndyCarOnFOX is a big deal and the timing is right. I’ve never been to a lot of these tracks so it’s good to have a team with experience like @HMDMotorsports."

The 24-year-old replied to the post and wrote:

"Amazing what’s going on here @IndyCarOnFOX"

The promo campaigns for the deal between IndyCar and FOX Sports have left fans stoked. While Sophia Floersch makes her rookie entry into the world of motorsports in the USA.

Sophia Floersch asserts how racing in the US is a big deal for her

Sophia Floersch is looking to set her feet in the Indy NXT series. The series acts as the ladder to the premier racing class, i.e., IndyCar, and to achieve this goal, she has partnered up with HMD motorsports.

Reflecting on the opportunity to race in the Indy NXT series, the 24-year-old German driver said (via HMD Motorsports):

"My aspiration has always been to race with the best of the best. From the beginning of my career, I’ve worked very hard with my team daily towards that goal. I’ve raced in different categories in most of the racing markets in the world. It was only natural for us to try the US now, as it is the biggest racing market worldwide,” Floersch said.

She further added how the USA is a better place for female racers to race in:

“Also, the United States is more open to embracing a female racer, so this makes me very excited and optimistic about the things to come. The sport, the racing, the cars, and the tracks are real and pure."

The 2025 Indy NXT season would begin alongside the IndyCar championship. The inaugural Grand Prix would be held at St. Petersburg on March 2, with a two-month break for the next scheduled race in Alabama.

