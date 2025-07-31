"Still slow as sh*t": Scott McLaughlin's amusing message for Bubba Wallace after Brickyard 400 win

IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin congratulated 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace as the #23 Toyota driver won the 2025 Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Team Penske driver took a light-hearted jab at Wallace while congratulating him.

Ad

Bubba Wallace started the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in P2. The #23 driver stayed in contention for the race win for the entirety of the race. Wallace battled Kyle Larson in the final laps of the race for the win before the Red Flag came out and the race went into overtime.

The race restarted with Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson on the front row in overtime. The 23XI Racing star managed to keep the #5 Chevrolet at bay and won the iconic race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Wallace became the first black driver to win the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400.

Ad

Trending

Scott McLaughlin uploaded a video on his YouTube channel as he shared clips from the race weekend at Laguna Seca. Towards the end of the video, as the Team Penske driver was reflecting on the race, the cameraman told him that Bubba Wallace won the Brickyard 400.

“Oh, Bubba won! Big shout out to Bubba. Um, I mean he's still slow as s*it, it's unreal that he won the Brickyard. You know he said he wasn't going to turn up to the summer shootout on Tuesday, but I bet, guarantee you he will now because he's won. So very happy for him, very very happy for my man Bubba. Very good, positive vibes,” said Scott McLaughlin (19:05 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Scott McLaughlin and Bubba Wallace race in the Legends cars along with Kiwi driver Shane Van Gisbergen, and the Summer Shootout, mentioned by the Team Penske driver, is a Legends car event that took place earlier this week.

Scott McLaughlin's “best dad” comments as Bubba Wallace wins Brickyard 400

Bubba Wallace was blessed with his first child in September 2024, and the Brickyard 400 win was his first since his son was born. The 23XI Racing driver celebrated the same with his son and wife. Scott McLaughlin reacted to Wallace’s celebrations with a tweet that read,

Ad

“This guy is the best dad. Has been going through it with the racing gods. Always one of the first people to text me if we have a bad day. So happy for Bdub, a great dude and I hope the haters enjoyed that.”

Wallace and McLaughlin are good friends and are often involved in online banter. Bubba uploaded an image of SVG, McLaughlin, and his legend's cars on social media, with the Team Penske driver responding to it. The 23XI driver took a jab at McLaughlin with a response that read,

Ad

“Just proud to see you complete..laps👊🏾🙃”

The response hinted at McLaughlin’s retirement at the 2025 Indy 500, where the #3 Chevrolet driver crashed on the formation lap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.