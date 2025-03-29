Swedish Superstar Marcus Ericsson drops 4-word verdict on learning compatriot’s massive Ferrari F1 move

Marcus Ericsson had a four-word reaction following the latest F1 announcement involving fellow Swedish driver Dino Beganovic. The youngster is set to make his debut in the European open-wheel racing series with Scuderia Ferrari.

The Hitech TGR Formula 2 driver will participate in the Free Practice 1 session during the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix weekend with the Ferrari team.

This announcement, made by the Italian outfit on its Instagram, has been greeted with several reactions, with his current F2 team among others congratulating him on his feat. Among the several individuals who congratulated him was Ericsson.

The IndyCar star expressed his delight with the announcement. Sharing the post on his Instagram story, Marcus Ericsson wrote:

“This is awesome, congrats @dinobeganovic.”

Marcus Ericsson reacted to Dino Beganovic's F1 announcement. Image: @ericsson_marcus via Instagram

The debut set to be granted to the 21-year-old Beganovic is part of Formula 1’s initiative to ensure greater rookie participation in the sport. For the 2025 season, the sport’s governing body, FIA, has expanded its rookie runnings from two to four practice sessions per season. Depending on how impressively the F2 star performs, he could feature in another rookie practice test during the course of the campaign.

Marcus Ericsson, for his part, is no stranger to the F1 world. The Andretti Autosport star raced in the European series with Caterham and the Sauber racing team between 2014 and 2018. The 34-year-old’s time in Formula 1 came to an end when he was replaced at Sauber by Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

Marcus Ericsson reacts to Thermal Club Grand Prix race

Marcus Ericsson reacted following the Thermal Club Grand Prix. The Andretti Autosport driver could only muster a 21st-place finish at the California race.

The former Chip Ganassi Racing driver had started the Palm Springs event in fifth place. However, a trip to the gravel on the opening lap, coupled with another spin following a pit stop 20 laps later, saw him fall down the pecking order to 21st.

The 34-year-old could do little to salvage his race from there on. However, following the event, the experienced driver wrote a message on his Instagram:

“P21 at the 🏁. Tough day in the office. Fell on my own mistake. Super frustrating after a great weekend. Bringing the positives. 28 crew were 💯 and the pace is there. Onto Long Beach 💪🏻”

The outing at the California event was in stark contrast to Marcus Ericsson’s impressive performance at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The Swedish star finished the race in sixth place, having qualified seventh for the event.

The 2022 Indy 500 race winner will now shift his focus to recording a better outing at the next race on the IndyCar calendar—the Long Beach Grand Prix of California.

