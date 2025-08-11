Team Penske boss gives vague answer about Will Power's IndyCar contract situation after Portland win

Team Penske President Jonathan Diuguid has shied away from giving a concrete answer regarding Portland winner Will Power's future with the team. The two-time IndyCar champion is currently without a drive for the 2026 season.Ahead of last week's 2025 IndyCar Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, the talk of the town was Power and his contract situation. With him having amassed a sensational win at the event yesterday, Diuguid was pressed on Power's contract situation in the post-race press conference.In line with this, Diuguid, kind of deflated from the topic, added the following (via ASAP Sports):&quot;Will's future is about 30 minutes old from winning a race. His future's definitely bright. He did an amazing job today. Looking forward to the last two races of the season. Look, I'm not going to discuss that today. I'm going to focus on the win, the team performance. Like you mentioned before, winning can do a lot of things. It's very positive for our program. We're going to reap all the benefits of that as we head to Milwaukee.&quot;Will Power is currently the lead Penske car in the 2025 drivers' championship. He is in sixth place in the standings with 342 points, whereas his teammates Scott McLaughlin and the two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden are out of the top ten.In Portland, Power started from P3 on the grid, but by the end of it, he crossed the checkered flag in P1. In the process of doing so, he also led an impressive 78 laps.Will Power feels 'stressed' amid uncertain Penske futureWhile Jonathan Diuguid has come up with his take on Will Power's future with the Penske IndyCar team, the latter also talked about the same ahead of last week's race.Via an interaction with IndyCar on FOX, the 44-year-old added the following:&quot;Yeah, I don't think I'll know until after the end of, or during the weekend in Nashville. No, I just want to know to be honest. I would like to know what I'm doing. That would be nice, that's sort of the stress will be off me, you know, where am I driving? Am I driving at all?&quot;Will Power has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. He has so far amassed over 280 race starts and secured 43 race wins, 102 podium finishes, and 65 pole positions.In the ongoing 2025 season, he has once again proved that he can still do a potent job in the sport. His sixth place in the drivers' standings is evidence enough that he can keep on continuing despite his age.