Team Penske's 44-year IndyCar sponsor headlines Milwaukee Mile race on a multi-year deal

The NTT IndyCar Series announced Snap-on as the title sponsor for the 2025 Milwaukee Mile on February 21, 2025. Snap-on has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the series to sponsor the race at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Snap-on is a Wisconsin-based company that designs, manufactures, and markets professional automotive and industrial tools for the transportation industry. The company was founded in 2021 and will celebrate its 105th operational year at the Milwaukee Mile.

Roger Penske's IndyCar Team Penske has been in a long-standing partnership with Snap-on, who’s been serving as a sponsor for over 44 years, with 1981 being the debut year of the sponsorship. Snap-on has previously sponsored multiple motorsport entities with the first one being Ricky Mears at the 1979 Indy 500.

Originating in Wisconsin, Snap-on decided to become the title sponsor for its local IndyCar race as reports suggest that its makers and fixers will be in attendance at the Milwaukee Mile to commemorate the 105th Anniversary. Speaking about the partnership, IndyCar owner Roger Penske said (via IndyCar):

“Snap-on has been a trusted partner for more than 40 years, and the company has a long history and tradition in INDYCAR racing. As a global, industry-leading brand based in Wisconsin, Snap-on is the perfect fit as title sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race weekend at the Milwaukee Mile – the world’s most historic oval track at Wisconsin State Fair Park.”

“We look forward to celebrating Snap-on’s 105th anniversary this summer during the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 Weekend, and we are excited to add to the legacy of INDYCAR racing in Milwaukee for years to come with Snap-on’s continued support.”

Snap-on also sponsored Team Penske's NASCAR team in the Cup Series and NHRA drag racer, Doug Herbert, in the past. The tools manufacturing brand is currently a sponsor of the Repsol Honda MotoGP team.

The Milwaukee Mile is a 1-mile-long track, which is the oldest continuously operated track in the world. The 2025 IndyCar race will take place on August 24 and has been titled as the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250.

Penske Entertainment reportedly boosts IndyCar's Leaders Circle amount by $2.2 Million

As per the reports, IndyCar owners Penske Entertainment have injected $2.2 million and increased the amount provided to the entries into the Leader's Circle from $1.1 Million to $1.2 Million i.e. an extra $100,000 will be provided to the teams who finished in the LC.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Source: Getty

IndyCar introduced the Leaders Circle in the early 2000s where the majority of the season prize money was equally distributed amongst the full-season entries to provide a fair playing field and help the smaller teams from bankruptcy. When the number of entries increased, the Leaders Circle was changed to the Top 22 finishers.

The recent boost in the Leaders Circle comes in light of the increasing cost of running an IndyCar entry for the whole season. While it used to cost somewhere between $6 Million to $8 Million for a team to run an entry, the recent introduction of the hybrid power units has pushed the operational costs to $10 Million.

