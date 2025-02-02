"The car is not super fast" - Scott Dixon urges IndyCar to make radical changes for "cooler" 2027 car

Since his debut in 2001, Scott Dixon has raced with eight different chassis in the open-wheel racing scene. However, the Dallara DW12 chassis has been in use since 2012. Witnessing how outdated the chassis is in comparison to the technology available, the six-time champion asserted how the car is not "super fast".

The Dallara DW12 chassis has undergone many changes. The Italian manufacturer provided the car's skeleton with aero packages until the 2014 season when teams were given much more freedom. However, this freedom is now limited to the dampers in each car.

Moreover, the 2012 chassis had to withstand the introduction of both aero-screens and hybrid engines and will still serve the IndyCar grid till the end of the 2026 season. With the car being heavily modified since its first iteration, Scott Dixon urged that the new chassis should emphasize speed and be a lot "cooler" in visual appeal (via Pit Pass Indy podcast).

Trending

"There's no point looking backwards and obviously this car is pretty vintage. 2012, since we had a lot of things change, throughout the years we went through a big suck, with the aero kits, you know kind of in 2015/16 around there. To what we are back with now, and then the aero screens are big adjustments. So, you know the technology has changed a ton, since this car was introduced. I think they can make it look a lot cooler," Dixon said [18:34 onwards].

Dixon further added:

"More power would be huge, the car is not a super fast car at the moment and power to weight ratio is not mind boggling like it used to be in the early days. So, there's definitely a lot of things that could change."

On the other hand, the IndyCar world has been in slumber since last year's race in Nashville, giving drivers a massive five-plus-month winter break.

Scott Dixon is eager to get behind the wheel of an IndyCar for the 25th season

Scott Dixon at the Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

While some drivers have been enjoying the time off from racing, Scott Dixon is waiting for the 2025 season to get underway. He won two races last year and is ten wins away from toppling A.J. Foyt's all-time race win record.

Sharing his excitement and ambitions for the upcoming season, he said (via Chip Ganassi Racing):

"I’m excited. I’m ready to get going. I wish there wasn’t such a long offseason. We had lots of great races last year. It didn’t end the way that we would’ve liked with some DNFs and some poor results here and there, but the team did a great job with great speed. I’m looking forward to the season and obviously going for championship number seven."

The 2025 IndyCar season will begin at St. Petersburg. The race has been the season opener since 2011, with 2020 and 2021 being the anomalies due to COVID-19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback