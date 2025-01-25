"Nothing can stop us": Josef Newgarden braves Florida's freezing rain for heartwarming Disney World moment with Ashley and son Kota

Josef Newgarden and Disney World have a special connection. The Team Penske driver met his wife Ashley Newgarden at a Disney World. Moreover, his winter getaway destination was where he met his wife despite the freezing rain pouring over Florida.

IndyCar drivers have been enjoying their winter vacation. While many drivers have been enjoying the snowy scenes, Newgarden went on a different route to Disney World in Florida. He was accompanied by his wife and son Kota Nicolai Newgarden.

The Newgarden family remained committed to their plans as the 34-year-old mentioned how freezing rain could not stop them from heading outdoors.

"“Nothing can stop us now!” Not even freezing rain in Florida 💙" Josef Newgarden captioned the post.

Trending

Josef Newgarden won the series' premiere event, Indy 500 for a second time in succession last year. He is on the verge of becoming the first driver ever to complete a three-peat of winning the Indy 500.

Josef Newgarden revealed his thoughts on possibly winning the Indy 500 for a third consecutive time

Josef Newgarden at the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Source: Getty

The 34-year-old is aware of how close he is to forming history. Many drivers take more pride in winning the Indy 500 than winning the IndyCar championship, such is the heritage of the race.

Subsequently, after winning his Baby Borg trophy, the double champion was asked about his opinion on possibly winning the event in 2025. He shared his thoughts and said (via Pit Pass Indy podcast):

"I think we have good cars again and it would be a huge deal. I mean, how often do you show up to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and you have an opportunity to do what no one else does in the day to make history? So I'm very excited about that. I look forward to the challenge. We're gonna be working hard to make the... I don't wanna say the impossible, but probably the improbable happen."

The 2025 season is slated to start at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2. Newgarden has an impressive record around the street circuit. He was the winner of the 2019 race and took the chequered flag home at last year's race too.

However, he was soon found guilty of exploiting the push-to-pass system. IndyCar then stripped away the win from the 34-year-old and Pato O'Ward inherited the race win two months after the conclusion of the Grand Prix.

Due to this, Newgarden lost crucial points. This in turn led to him losing out on finishing seventh in the driver's standings and he would be looking to have his redemption this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback