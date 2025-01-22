Tom Blomqvist's girlfriend, Georgie Young, shared a party picture from the birthday night of Anna de Ferran, daughter of late 2003 Indy 500 winner, Gil de Ferran.

Anna and her mother, Angela de Ferran, a yoga teacher, recently threw a joint birthday party. Among the many attendees, including ex-F1 driver David Coulthard, was Georgie Young, the girlfriend of two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, Tom Blomqvist. Everybody except Anna, who wore a golden dress, and her mother, who wore black, were dressed in white.

Anna shared a series of pictures from the big night on Instagram with the caption:

Trending

"Threw a joint birthday party with my mum… it went hard… 💓😜 ADF^2"

She also shared many glimpses from the party on her Instagram stories, one of which was reshared by Georgie. The photo pictured them along with two of their friends posing in front of a heart-shaped silver wall decor.

A snapshot of Georgie Young's Instagram story (@georgieyoungg)

Gil de Ferran died of a heart attack in December 2023 while driving at a private race track with his son Luke in Opa-Locka, Florida. He served the McLaren F1 team in an advisory capacity before his passing.

When Tom Blomqvist's girlfriend shared a sweet congratulatory post after his back-to-back Daytona victories

Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

Tom Blomqvist has established himself as one of motorsport's stars to watch out for. He debuted in the 24 Hours of Daytona with Meyer Shank Racing in 2022. He won the race in the DPi class and sustained that form to win the championship that year.

In 2023, when Blomqvist returned to Daytona with MSR, he made it two out of two, winning in the GTP class this time alongside his team members Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, and Simon Pagenaud. His girlfriend, Georgie Young, celebrated the victory with him at the track. Later, she shared a couple of photos and a video from the post-race celebrations at the Daytona International Speedway. She captioned the post:

"You did it!!!!! Twice!!!! I’m so proud of you!!!! (Consider this post my application for your second watch xxx)"

Tom Blomqvist also competed part-time for Meyer Shank Racing in IndyCar in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, he took part in three races, and couldn't finish higher than 24th place. 2024 wasn't much better. He participated in five out of the first six races, including his debut at the Indy 500.

He miserably failed at the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" - qualified in 25th and crashed out in Lap 1 to finish in 31st. After the string of failures, MSR dropped him and signed David Malukas. Blomqvist hasn't announced a return to the 109th Indy 500 in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback