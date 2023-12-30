Who was Gil de Ferran? All you need to know about former McLaren director

Former McLaren sporting director Gil de Ferran passed away earlier today, aged 56, after suffering from a heart attack. Apart from his time in F1 at various positions, he also had a short career as a racing driver.

He won the Formula Three world championship back in 1992, and the Complete American Open Wheel Racing twice, in 2000 and 2001. He had the Indy 500 crown after winning with Penske Racing in 2003. This was the only time he won the Indianapolis 500 out of the four times he participated. Interestingly, it was the same team he won the Complete American Open Wheel Racing with as well.

In his long-spanning career in motorsports, Gil de Ferran took part in several racing series including, but not limited to, the American Le Mans Series, International and Formula 3000. Yet, he is best known for his time in F1. Debuting in 2005, he was the Sports Director of BAR-Honda in the 2005 season but later resigned in 2007 because of some issues with the team.

Gil de Ferran's portrait for the 2000 CART series (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Gil de Ferran then turned to McLaren in 2018, becoming their sporting director, but leaving again in 2021. The team brought him back in the 2023 season in a consultant advisory role as it was going through a restructuring process.

F1 drivers pay respect to Gil de Ferran's unexpected passing

De Ferran's time spent in F1 and other motorsports earned him a lot of respect. It has been mentioned that he was inspired by the success of Emerson Fittipaldi to try his hand at racing, which got him into the world of motorsports. McLaren posted on social media, reminiscing about his worth in the team.

"Gil was an important and integral part of our Racing team. He was a formidable force on and off track and made a lasting impact on everyone racing and working alongside him. He will be missed by everyone at McLaren Racing."

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill wrote:

"One of the nicest guys I ever met. He made me laugh. He got it. Jesus, Gil, you left too soon."

Current F1 presenter with Sky Sports, David Croft also paid his condolences to Gel de Ferran.

De Ferran was a loved figure around the F1 grid and other motorsports as well. His time spent in motorsports made him remarkable and he will be missed.