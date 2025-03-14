"Tom Cruise has driving skills": McLaren drivers Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel on the superstar's action sequence from Mission Impossible

Arrow McLaren drivers Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel hilariously reacted to a Tom Cruise car chase sequence from the movie Mission Impossible, questioning whether he should be on the IndyCar grid. The pair even contemplated that the Hollywood star could potentially make it in the sport seeing that he does his own stunts.

McLaren have shaken up their driver lineup for 2025, as Christian Lundgaard has joined the team to partner up with Pato O'Ward and Nolan Siegel. While Siegel joined the team midway through last season, he is competing in his first full season in IndyCar this year.

The new lineup has a youthful look to it, with O'Ward being the oldest at the age of just 25. While Lundgaard is 23, Siegel is still only 20-years-old.

Lundgaard and Siegel got together to react to a bunch of race and driving scenes from Hollywood movies. They reacted to a number of movie scenes including James Bond in 'No Time to Die', Batman in 'The Dark Knight' and even Mission Impossible. This video was posted via Arrow McLaren's official X account.

"He's racing around the streets, underneath the bridge. We do that too. We used to race over a bridge," said Lundgaard. "Tom Cruise has driving skills," he added.

Siegel was quick to jump on the joke and asked, "Doesn't he do his own stunts? Is this actually him driving?"

At the end of the video, the drivers concluded the best possible person out of the clips that they saw to be in IndyCar was Tom Cruise, as he does his own stunts.

"I think we need Tom Cruise in an IndyCar," said Siegel.

After the 20-year-old said that, Lundgaard jokingly asked him if he would give up his seat to accommodate Cruise, and Siegel hilariously replied with a reluctant no.

At his new team, Lundgaard will be hoping to improve on his 2024 season, having finished an underwhelming year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Siegel, on the other hand, will look to build on his promising rookie year with McLaren.

McLaren's Nolan Siegel passionate show of admiration for James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5

Nolan Siegel during the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, 2024 - Source: Getty

McLaren's Nolan Siegel was gushing over Daniel Craig and his Aston Martin DB5 in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. The American even branded the silver DB5 as 'the most iconic movie car of all time'.

In the aforementioned video from Arrow McLaren's X account, Siegel and Lundgaard were also shown a clip from a car chase from the latest Bond film, and the former shared his love for the Bond actor Daniel Craig and the Aston Martin DB5, which is Bond's iconic car.

"Daniel Craig, best James Bond. In like, the most iconic movie car of all time, right? If I could have any car from any movie, it would be this DB5." said Siegel.

As the 2025 IndyCar season heads into it's second race at the Thermal Club, both Lundgaard and Siegel will be hoping to perform better than they did in St. Petersburg. While the Dane started from fifth but only finished eighth in the race, Siegel was unfortunate get involved in the lap one incident, where he got tapped by Will Power and had to retire the car.

