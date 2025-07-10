Tony Stewart drops 2-word verdict on controversial IndyCar vs NHRA debate

American racing legend Tony Stewart has shared his opinion on the controversial debate of FOX giving IndyCar the tagline of "Fastest Racing on Earth" instead of NHRA. The tagline was a part of FOX's rebranding of IndyCar since it replaced NBC as the premier American open-wheel series' official broadcast partner in 2025.

However, in March, NHRA Funny Car driver Bob Tasca called FOX out for being a "fake news" outlet with that branding. He highlighted how NHRA cars have much higher top speeds, and what FOX did was an 'insult' to the drag racing series' fans and drivers.

Tony Stewart, who has raced in both IndyCar and NHRA, with the latter stint ongoing, weighed in on the debate. His NHRA team, Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, shared an image of him on X, where a fan in the background was carrying a poster, which read:

""This" is the fastest racing on earth."

The caption to the team's post agreed with the fan's statement.

"He's not wrong..." it read.

Stewart, who competes in the NHRA Top Fuel class, reacted to his team's post in two words.

"He's not," wrote the 54-year-old, siding with the fan's poster.

Stewart began his professional racing career with the Indy Racing League (now IndyCar) in 1996. The Indiana native showed his caliber in the series in his first Indy 500 attempt that year, securing pole position for the race. He won the championship in his second year in the series in 1997 with Team Menard, before eventually joining NASCAR in 1999 and creating a lasting legacy, winning three Cup Series championships as a driver and a fourth as an owner.

Tony Stewart agreeing with the fan's poster isn't the first time he's voiced his concerns with FOX's tagline of "Fastest Racing on Earth" for IndyCar.

Tony Stewart was upset with FOX's "false advertising" of IndyCar

Tony Stewart at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals - Source: Getty

A few days after Bob Tasca fired shots at FOX's tagline for IndyCar, Tony Stewart also came out and made his feelings known. He sided with his fellow NHRA driver, saying:

"They're (FOX) doing some false advertising. They keep saying that IndyCar's got the fastest cars. I don't know what the hell they're watching. They're missing their mark by 100 miles an hour. They're the fastest ones that turn during their lap."

The top speed of Indy cars can go slightly above 240 mph, while NHRA cars can go over 340 mph. Bob Tasca created a new speed record at the Pro Superstar shootout 2024, going 341.68 mph in his Funny Car.

Though Tony Stewart criticized FOX's branding efforts for IndyCar, he also hoped that the series would flourish with the new broadcasting partner.

"But, you know, I'm excited for IndyCar on it. I'm excited for FOX. I mean, FOX has been a great partner to NHRA, and to see them branch out to a different form of motorsports and get in the IndyCar side is huge," he said.

Stewart won his first NHRA Top Fuel event at the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals in April. He stands at the top in the Top Fuel standings, 52 points ahead of Shawn Langdon in P2.

