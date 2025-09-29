Two new drivers enter IndyCar world as Chip Ganassi and Meyer Shank announce test plans

IndyCar team Meyer Shank Racing announced the signing of Japanese racing sensation Kakunoshin Ohta as the driver for the upcoming IndyCar test. At the same time, Chip Ganassi Racing came out and announced Niels Koolen as its driver for the test at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.With the 2025 IndyCar season done and dusted, the teams shift their focus to the next season. Multiple private and open tests are a part of the off-season activity for the teams, as Meyer Shank Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing will be taking to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.Meyer Shank Racing announced the Japanese open-wheel racing series, Super Formula’s star Kakunoshin Ohta, as its driver for the test. Ohto doesn't only race in Super Formula, but also fulfils part-time duties for Meyer Shank Racing’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team.Kakunoshin Ohta raced for the Acura MSR team in the No. 93 Acura ARX-06 in the Daytona, Watkins Glen, and Indianapolis road course rounds. Speaking about the opportunity to test the IndyCar at Mid-Ohio, Ohta said,“I’m so excited to drive an Indy car and very thankful to Mike for giving me this opportunity. Getting to experience different types of Honda and Acura-powered cars is so valuable, and I can’t wait to see how it compares to what I’m driving now.”Chip Ganassi Racing announced Dutch racing sensation Niels Koolen as its test driver. The Dutchman joined the Indy NXT grid in 2024 and made the move from HMS Motorsports to Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of the 2025 season. Koolen finished the latest Indy NXT 8th in the championship with the best finish of P5 at Iowa Speedway.Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced Mick Schumacher as its IndyCar test driver for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway testFormer F1 star and Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick Schumacher, was announced by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as its driver for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course test set to take place on Monday, October 13, 2025.Mick Schumacher formerly raced for the Haas F1 team before being sacked and joined Mercedes as the F1 reserve driver. The German currently races for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship. Speaking about the opportunity to test the IndyCar with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Mick Schumacher said,“I am very much looking forward to driving my first INDYCAR test. A big thank you to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for giving me this opportunity. The same goes for driving this car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time, a racetrack with a big history and that my dad has driven on before. I am excited to see which special features it holds.”Back in the day, F1 raced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before saying goodbye to the venue and eventually coming to the US to race at the Circuit of the Americas.