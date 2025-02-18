"Underdog story is a nice one" - Conor Daly opens up on 'weird and difficult' IndyCar career

Conor Daly has embraced the "underdog" tag that IndyCar fans have bestowed upon him. Amid the loss of a $3.5 million sponsorship that could affect his participation in the 2025 season, the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver has also opened up about the countless difficulties he has endured throughout his career.

IndyCar reporter Bob Pockrass recently interviewed Daly about his outlook ahead of his first full-time IndyCar season since 2022. The 33-year-old has had a turbulent last two seasons, including racing for five different teams in that space. Unfortunately, this pattern has been a constant since his full-time IndyCar debut in 2016 with Dale Coyne Racing. Conor Daly has only had three full seasons since then without switching teams midway.

When Pockrass asked him about how he feels being called an "underdog" by fans, Daly replied:

"Honestly, I think I've been through a lot of weird stuff in my IndyCar career and a lot of situations that have not been good, and some situations that have been just very random. I think I've had to go through a lot of very difficult times, not consistent times. I've driven for almost every team. So yeah, an underdog story is a nice one. It feels good to do well for those that have been a fan of mine through all that."

Conor Daly joined Juncos Hollinger Racing for the final five races of the 2024 season, replacing Agustin Canapino. He impressed the team bosses in that short period with two Top 10 finishes, including a podium at Milwaukee, which was the Argentinian-American team's first in IndyCar. This landed him a full-time contract for 2025.

What should've been a career-reviving partnership is now in uncertain waters with his to-be primary sponsor Polkadot, a blockchain company, rejecting his $3.5 million proposal last week.

Conor Daly impresses at IndyCar Sebring test amid sponsor row

Daly at the NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - (Image Source: Getty)

Conor Daly proved his worth on the first of the two-day IndyCar preseason test at Sebring. He graced the 1.67-mile track in the afternoon session and completed 64 laps in his No. 78 Chevrolet.

Daly clocked his fastest time of 52.5931 seconds in his 61st lap, which was good enough for second place in the session and fourth-fastest overall. After the test, he shared his feelings about being back in an Indy car via an X post.

"Out here just practicing. But so is everyone else. Strong start as a team! P2 in our afternoon session. P4 overall it seems. Can’t wait to jump back in tomorrow @juncoshollinger, " he wrote

Daly had a point to prove at Sebring after Polkadot rejected his sponsorship with just three weeks to go for the season. A day before the testing, he hit back at a contributor in the Polkadot ecosystem who supported the abrupt rejection.

