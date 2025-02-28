“Very neck heavy”: Pato O'Ward highlights differences between ‘two different beasts’ IndyCar & F1

Pato O'Ward recently shared his perspective on the key differences between F1 and IndyCar, drawing from his experience in both open-wheel racing series in an interview.

The Arrow McLaren star, who takes part in both open wheel racing series, detailed what he considers the small but crucial difference driving the cars in both.

O'Ward took part in McLaren’s 2024 post-season F1 test and is now focused on the upcoming IndyCar season opener at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. He emphasized that the driving experience in the two series is markedly different.

According to Pato O'Ward, F1 places significant strain on a driver’s neck due to the immense gravitational forces (G-Force) generated by the cars and the presence of power steering. In contrast, IndyCar demands much more upper-body strength, as it lacks power steering, making it a physically grueling challenge.

Speaking in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Bob Pockrass, the 25-year-old explained:

"Two different beasts. I will say F1 is very neck-heavy because of the lateral Gs and longitudinal Gs. IndyCar is extremely upper-body heavy because there is no power steering—you are kind of like wrestling a bear with the IndyCar, to be honest. F1 is a little more gentle."

Speaking further on what he considers stark differences between both open-wheel racing series, O'Ward detailed the variations in tire management.

"The tires are also very different and like to be driven differently. F1 is very gentle—like I said, very gentle—because the car is capable and does a lot of things. In IndyCar, you can manhandle it around a little bit more."

While both F1 and IndyCar represent the pinnacle of open-wheel racing, they remain fundamentally distinct. IndyCar operates with standardized chassis and engines, subtly creating what can be regarded as a more level playing field, whereas F1 allows teams to push the boundaries of engineering and innovation to develop their cars.

O'Ward is among several drivers, including Romain Grosjean and Andretti Autosport's Marcus Ericsson, who have competed in both racing series.

Pato O'Ward expresses excitement ahead of new IndyCar season

Pato O'Ward recently detailed his excitement ahead of racing in the IndyCar season opener in St. Petersburg.

The 25-year-old spoke about how pumped he is for the commencement of the season in an interview.

"I’m pumped to be back in St. Pete for the season opener. This place always brings a great atmosphere and is a perfect spot to kick off the season. Coming back as the defending race winner is awesome, but it just makes us even hungrier to start the season strong and put the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet up front again," he said via his team's official website.

Pato O'Ward will be looking to etch his name into history by clinching his maiden IndyCar Series title with the British racing team. The Mexican driver recorded a fifth-place finish in the 2024 IndyCar season.

