WATCH: New IndyCar President Doug Boles lets out child-like excitement in first interview

After six years at the helm of IndyCar, Jay Frye has been superseded as the president of the series. The Penske Entertainment Corporation named Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles as the new president of the championship. Subsequently, in his first interview as the president, Boles expressed child-like excitement while answering the media.

During the winter break, the American open-wheel racing scene remains relatively still. However, this year has been different, with Frye being succeeded by Boles.

The headlines remained lined up on Doug Boles, who replaced Jay Frye and was on top of cloud nine as a clip of his first interview surfaced on the internet (via X/@ReporterEric):

"Yeah, Doug Boles, D-O-U-G B-O-L-E-S President Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. It's the first time I've said that! That was pretty cool! That's weird. So, should it be IndyCar first, then IMS? How do you do that?"

The incumbent president was then told about how to go about mentioning his title and said:

"So, Doug Boles, D-O-U-G B-O-L-E-S President IndyCar President Indianapolis Motor Speedway."

Jay Frye had led the championship since December 2018. Moreover, the change of leadership did not stop there, with Mark Sibla being promoted to Vice President of Competition and Operations, including several other personnel changes.

Former and current IndyCar presidents reflect on the change of leadership

Jay Frye had a lot of plans in the pipeline for the future of the open-wheeler series. He had been laying down the blueprint for increasing the safety and sustainability of the sport but left the organization after Doug Boles was set to supersede him.

Reflecting on his tenure as the President of the championship, Frye said (via IndyCar):

"It has been an absolute honor and privilege to be the President of INDYCAR and work alongside the dedicated and talented men and women at INDYCAR and in the INDYCAR paddock. The growth and success the series has had over the last 10 years would not be possible without the commitment and collaboration of the owners, drivers and teams."

On the other hand, happy with the decision to become the president of the championship, Boles said:

"Racing is in my DNA, and no form of racing resonates more personally and strongly with me than the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. I’m honored to lead the amazing team at INDYCAR, and I truly believe the future is bigger and brighter than ever for our sport and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I’m extremely grateful to Mark Miles for this opportunity, and fans can rest assured the hard work is already under way and 2025 will be a fantastic season."

The 2025 IndyCar season will be the first one to be held under Boles' presidency and will start on March 2 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

