WATCH: Will Power's drumming skills bring Broadway club-goers to their feet after IndyCar season finale

The 2025 IndyCar season finale saw Will Power finish a dismal 21st after leading the race at one point. However, wanting to go out with a bang, the Aussie went to a nightclub in Broadway, where he picked up the drumsticks and took the role of being the drummer for the night.Power's 2025 season ended with six top-five finishes and a win in Portland, helping Team Penske redeem itself from a potentially torrid year. Although his results did not improve in the subsequent rounds, the 44-year-old had a solid campaign overall.With his day job over for now, Power went into a club on Broadway to end out his 2025 IndyCar season. However, the 44-year-old soon showcased his other talent to the audience present, as he started playing the drums to the beat of the music. IndyCar on FOX shared a video of the same on X:Enjoying his day, Will Power posted a story on his Instagram a day later and wrote:&quot;Had a bit of fun last night🎶.&quot;Will Power's story on September 1 - Source: via @12willpower on InstagramMeanwhile, Power was not the only IndyCar driver present at the club. Conor Daly, Sting Ray Robb, and other revered figures from the racing sphere were also present.On the other hand, the Aussie remains the sole Team Penske driver to not have a contract for the 2026 season, which has largely pointed to a potential exit from the Mooresville-based squad.Will Power shares his gratitude towards Team Penske amid future uncertaintyTeam Penske's Will Power at the NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: GettyWill Power has been with the Roger Penske-led organization since 2009. While his first championship victory came over a decade ago, the 44-year-old remained at the top of the game, as he is the all-time pole record holder.Adding to his achievements, in the past five years, Power has been the sole driver to have won the IndyCar title apart from Alex Palou. Despite this, he has been slated to make way for David Malukas on the team.Reflecting on his time with the team over the past 17 years, he told Bob Pockrass:&quot;I’m very fortunate to have been with the team. We’ll see what happens. Either way, I’ve been lucky, very lucky... I don’t know. We’ve been talking, and we’ll decide what to do. Either way, no matter what happens, Roger has been very, very good to me. I’ve had a chance to win championships, Indy 500, poles.&quot;&quot;It gives me goosebumps thinking about it; to be presented that opportunity and work really hard with a group of people like that. We’ll see what happens,&quot; he added.The 2025 IndyCar season wrapped up with Josef Newgarden taking the victory at his home race, with him being the only driver apart from Power in the Team Penske trio to have won a race this year, as Scott McLaughlin ended the season without a race win.