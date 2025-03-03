WATCH: Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez meets IndyCar royalty Mario Andretti before St. Petersburg GP honor

American baseball legend Alex Rodriguez was IndyCar's first guest of 2025 to grace the Fastest Seat in Sports and kick off the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Before he sat as a passenger in the modified two-seater Indy car for the parade lap, A-Rod met and interacted with 4-time IndyCar champ Mario Andretti.

In a video shared by reporter Bob Pockrass on social media platform X, former Yankees legend Rodriguez is seen listening to Davey Hamilton, the driver of the two-seater, and Andretti narrating a hilarious story from their racing days. A pit-lane photographer then requests A-Rod and Andretti to pose for some photos.

The considerable height difference between the two, with the top of Andretti's head reaching Rodriguez's shoulder, made for a hilarious moment. The racing legend, also the director of the Cadillac F1 team, stood on his toes to make for a good frame. Here's a video of the same:

The 14-time MLB All-star was also blown away when Andretti revealed that his professional racing career lasted 50 years. Rodriguez, who owns his A-Rod corporation, an investment firm he founded in 1993, got this IndyCar opportunity because of his association with FOX Sports as an MLB studio analyst.

FOX became the premier American open-wheel racing series' exclusive broadcasting partner in 2025, replacing NBC.

Alex Rodriguez said "10 Hail Marys" during his fast lap before the St. Petersburg GP

Sunday's St. Petersburg GP was Alex Rodriguez's first time attending an IndyCar race and getting to experience the technological marvel that is an Indy car. Before the race, he was a guest in Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward's garage and got a crash course in what the "Fastest Racing on Earth" entails from the Mexican driver.

FOX broadcasted A-Rod's live radio from the parade lap and his direct communication with the TV presenters, where fans could hear the panic in his voice as Davey Hamilton took him for a fast lap in the two-seater.

"I've never experienced anything like that, and I played for almost half a century in the big leagues," he said after getting out of the car. "Very exciting. Very nerve-wracking. I said like five or 10 Hail Marys. I thought it was going to be it; I had a good run when it lasted."

Rodriguez won the 2009 World Series championship with the New York Yankees and leads the all-time MLB Grand Slam list as a 22-year veteran. His first IndyCar experience was enthralling, and he promised the viewers that it wouldn't be his last appearance at a race. A-Rod also expressed interest in watching the 2025 Indy 500 live at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25.

