"We are all still learning" - Graham Rahal breaks down where the hybrid engine and push-to-pass system is most effective ahead of St. Petersburg GP

The American race car driver Graham Rahal spoke about the effectiveness of the hybrid engine and push-to-pass system after the Sebring test on Friday. The hybrid engine was introduced in Indycar during the last season.

Graham Rahal is a six-time IndyCar Series race winner and the second youngest driver to win an Indycar race and pole position. The American currently races for Rahal Letterman Lanigan, a team co-owned by his father, Bobby Rahal.

The hybrid engine was introduced in July 2024 at the Mid-Ohio race. The hybrid system is combined with Indycar's 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 internal combustion engine, which is a first in the series' century-old history. However, this will be the first time it will be used in St. Petersburg.

While interacting with IndyCar insider Bob Pockrass ahead of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Graham Rahal explained where the hybrid engine is most effective around the race track.

"The hybrid is very impactful at low RPMs. So if you are kind of out of the power range of a gear or something you press it. Like you can feel it's quite effective, but it really tails off. So like down the straight away, it just stops. There is no effect. Push to pass keeps pulling you into the break zone. So to me they are both effective but in two very different ways," Graham Rahal said.

The system is made up of a low-voltage motor generator unit (also called the MGU) and the energy storage system (also known as the ESS); both of these are fixed between the combustion engine and the gearbox.

Graham Rahal also mentioned how it's all about balance and how the drivers are still learning about balance.

"We are still learning in the effects of how this thing works. How to get the battery (charged)," Rahal added.

Graham Rahal also talked about how he felt like a rookie driving around Sebring because of how he couldn't get the battery to charge enough and how he kept messing around with the new system. He added how one needs to be smart and not utilise both at the same time as it might not do any good burning both.

2023 Grand Prix Of Long Beach - Acura Grand Prix Hosts Thunder Thursday At The Pike Outlets - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal also revealed how he intends to go about the system. He said that he plans on utilising the hybrid at low RPMs, off the corner, and simultaneously using the push-to-pass button to overtake and see what the difference is in the lap time.

The drivers will test out the hybrid system during the first practice session at St. Petersburg on February 28.

Hybrid system at St. Petersburg

The first race of the 2025 IndyCar Series season is all set to take place at the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 2. The upcoming season will be an exhilarating one as there are multiple contenders for the championship.

In addition to multiple contenders, the 2025 season will be the first full edition with the hybrid system. The drivers will hit the St. Petersburg track with the hybrid system on 28th February at 3 p.m. EST for the practice 1 session. This will enable the viewers to see the various strategies that can be used during the race and will also help the drivers figure out the track with the new system.

