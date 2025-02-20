“Well, s***”: Danica Patrick makes her feelings known to ‘average golfer’ claim on her IG story

Danica Patrick recently reacted to an intriguing claim put forward by golf coach Justin Klemballa. The claim was made on the T-Time with Tori Totlis podcast, a clip of which was shared on Tori Totlis' Instagram handle.

Golf is widely regarded as one of the most technically demanding sports. From perfecting swings to putting, the game requires a blend of skill, patience, and precision. Many amateur players struggle to consistently score well, and a recent statement from golf coach Justin Klemballa shed light on just how difficult the game is for most players.

Speaking to Tori Totlis, Klemballa Klemballa explained that the average golfer is unable to break a score of 100. He said:

"The average golfer cannot break a 100. I think a lot of people see as, 'Oh man! If I cannot break a 100, I'm like one of the worst players in the world.'"

He clarified that most amateur golfers compare themselves to the top 25% of players at their club, who tend to practice more frequently and play more often. Klemballa said:

"You're comparing yourself to like the top 25% of the actual golfers, because they tend to just play a lot more often, and they practice a lot more often."

He further revealed:

"But you think that's all the golfers in the world, but they're not. If you take every person who plays golf in the world, the average is not breaking 100."

The claim caught the attention of Danica Patrick, the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver. Taking to her Instagram story, Patrick reposted the reel and captioned it:

"Well s***, I guess I need to play with more "average" players."

Danica Patrick's story - Source: via @danicapatrick on Instagram

Danica Patrick remains an active Instagram user, often sharing her perspectives on various topics through posts and stories. She retired from professional racing in 2018.

Exploring Danica Patrick's brand of fragrances, "Voyant"

Danika Patrick in action during free practice 2 ahead of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

While Danica Patrick is best known for her career in motorsports and a trailblazer in women's racing, she has successfully transitioned into the business world post-retirement. One of her most well-known ventures is Somnium, her wine brand. However, she has also expanded into other industries, including media and lifestyle.

Patrick actively hosts the Pretty Intense podcast, where she interviews a diverse range of guests about personal growth, wellness, and success. In addition to her media presence, Patrick has ventured into the fragrance industry with Voyant, a luxury home scent candle collection.

Her candles are crafted using natural ingredients and essential oils, with a strong focus on sustainability. The glass and coaster are made from upcycled materials, while the matte-black outer packaging is fully recyclable. Each candle features hand-painted wicks that match the four different scents in the collection.

Danica Patrick has notably credited a 2021 trip to Egypt as the inspiration behind Voyant (as per her own website). She drew inspiration from the country’s rich history and appreciation for fragrances.

