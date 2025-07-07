"What's the point": Scott Dixon questions IndyCar's 2028 car decision with ask for a third engine manufacturer

Fresh off a spectacular Mid-Ohio race win, Scott Dixon gave his take on the upcoming 2028 challenger in IndyCar and also asked for a third manufacturer (currently Honda and Chevrolet). He believes there is no point in bringing new machinery onto the grid unless it makes a huge change or makes the sporting spectacle better.

The new challenger was supposed to make its debut in IndyCar in 2027, but it was recently made known that it will arrive in 2028. This has been done mainly due to necessary adjustments to the engine regulations and the energy recovery system specifications.

The new 2028 car regulations comprise a new chassis and an engine formula. It will also feature a 2.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, an increase from the current 2.2-liter units.

Moreover, it is believed that IndyCar is trying its best to make the car design quite pleasing to the eye, so that it appeals to the younger generation. Extensive design work is being done in the background, and testing is scheduled in the early months of 2026.

In line with the much-talked-about 2028 car and the prospect of a third engine manufacturer, Scott Dixon said the following via Racer Network:

"First drove this car in 2011, we've been in a situation we were maybe going to have a new car five or six times, so this car was the next one, maybe 25. But you know, honestly, unless you're gonna make some big change that makes the racing better or the performance of the car better, what's the point?"

He further added:

"You're just gonna spend a ton of money, the product is really good. So we'll have to see where it goes. I think what is really huge for the sport would be adding a third manufacturer."

Dallara has been tasked with the responsibility of developing the chassis for the 2028 car.

Scott Dixon's take on first IndyCar Grand Prix win of 2025

The ongoing 2025 IndyCar season has mainly been dominated by Scott Dixon's Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Alex Palou (six Grand Prix wins), and Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood (three Grand Prix wins).

However, after the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has also put his name on the race winners list. In line with winning the 90-lap race, the 44-year-old sounded extremely upbeat in his post-race interview with FOX, and added the following:

"It was definitely a tough race, full credit to everybody at Chip Ganassi Racing. I'm not sure where Kyffin was, but I'm sure he was right there as well. Fantastic, it was my fault in qualifying. But just so much fun, to you know to try and pull off waht we did." (From 0:11 onwards).

After the end of Round 10 of the 2025 IndyCar season, Scott Dixon finds himself in fourth place in the drivers' standings with 282 points. Next up on the 17-race calendar is the Iowa race weekend.

