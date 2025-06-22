  • home icon
  What time is IndyCar race today? Start time, TV channel, and starting order for XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

What time is IndyCar race today? Start time, TV channel, and starting order for XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

By Yash Kotak
Published Jun 22, 2025 19:18 IST
NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty
NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

IndyCar is set for an enthralling spectacle at the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America today (Sunday, June 22). It is the American series' ninth round of the season, with a rookie in pole position.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Louis Foster took his first career pole on Saturday, outclassing championship contenders Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood. He made it to the Fast 6 for the second time this season and recorded a best lap time of 1:44.5141.

It was over one-tenth of a second quicker than Palou, who secured P2, and over three-tenths quicker than Kirkwood, who got P3. Foster became the second rookie this season to earn pole position after PREMA Racing's Robert Shwartzman's Indy 500 heroics.

The 21-year-old will have the series' only two race winners of 2025 right behind him when he leads the field to green today at the 4.048-mile circuit, which is an added challenge. However, Foster was like the Palou of the 2024 Indy NXT season. His dominance has prepared him for the big leagues.

One of the small yet important storylines includes a potential resurgence from Team Penske amid a horrid run this season. Pato O'Ward, the runner-up in the standings, will also be in focus starting the race in P11. Kyle Kirkwood, who won the last two races, is only two points behind him in the championship, and he starts eight places higher, in P3.

Full starting order for 2025 IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

After a surprising qualifying session, here's the full starting order for the 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America:

  1. Louis Foster
  2. Alex Palou
  3. Kyle Kirkwood
  4. Scott McLaughlin
  5. Christian Lundgaard
  6. Graham Rahal
  7. David Malukas
  8. Will Power
  9. Callum Ilott
  10. Josef Newgarden
  11. Pato O'Ward
  12. Felix Rosenqvist
  13. Nolan Siegel
  14. Marcus Ericsson
  15. Marcus Armstrong
  16. Colton Herta
  17. Robert Shwartzman
  18. Santino Ferrucci
  19. Devlin DeFrancesco
  20. Christian Rasmussen
  21. Conor Daly
  22. Rinus Veekay
  23. Kyffin Simpson
  24. Alexander Rossi
  25. Scott Dixon
  26. Sting Ray Robb
  27. Jacob Abel

Start time, TV channel, and live stream details

IndyCar's XPEL Grand Prix at Road America was one of five races in the second half of the 2025 season for which FOX changed the start times to avoid clashes with NASCAR, as a predominant reason.

The race will start at 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 pm local time in Wisconsin) instead of 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX. For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of international broadcasters:

  • Canada: TSN, TSN+
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
  • Spain: Movistar+
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany: Sky Sport
  • Belgium: VOO Sport World
  • Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
  • Middle East: IndyCar LIVE
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Portugal: Sport TV
  • Singapore: IndyCar LIVE
  • Japan: Gaora Sports
  • Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE
  • Hungary: Arena 4
  • Turkey: S Sport

While this covers a majority of the series' global markets, fans can check this indycar.com page for a comprehensive list of international broadcasters.

Yash Kotak

Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.

Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.

Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.

When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

