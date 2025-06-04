Who are Conor Daly's 2 fathers? Meet ex-F1 driver Derek Daly and stepdad, IndyCar president Doug Boles

Conor Daly comes from a heritage in motorsports, being the son of former F1 and IndyCar driver Derek Daly, and stepson of IndyCar and IMS President Doug Boles. The driver is currently competing in the American open-wheel series with Juncos Hollinger Racing.
Conor Daly graduated from the Indy Lights series and began his full-time IndyCar journey with Dale Coyne Racing in 2016. The driver remained in the series until 2023, having driven for numerous teams on the grid, and has now returned to the sport this year full-time.
On the personal side, Daly comes from a heritage of motorsport, as he is the child of former IndyCar and F1 driver Derek Daly. Conor's mother, Beth Boles, later remarried Doug Boles, president of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Who is Conor Daly's father, Derek Daly?
Conor Daly's father, Derek Daly, is a former F1 and IndyCar driver who spent nearly 15 years competing in different motorsports series around the world. The Irishman spent long stints first competing in F1, before moving to Indiana to compete in the American open-wheel series.
Born in Dublin, Ireland, Daly first made his name in the Irish Formula Ford Championship before moving up the ladder and winning the British F3 Championship in 1977. He then got the move up to F1 in 1978, where he raced for five years. The driver raced for Tyrrell for the majority of his career in the series before moving to Williams in 1982, which would be his last year in F1.
Later in 1982, Daly moved across the Atlantic, to compete in the IndyCar Series [known then as CART Indy Car World Series]. The driver then spent seven years competing in the series, and then became an American citizen after retiring, and stayed over in Indiana, where he had his three sons, including Conor Daly.
Who is Conor Daly's stepdad, Doug Boles?
Conor Daly's mother, Beth Boles, was married to Derek Daly for 13 years, but the couple eventually parted ways. Later on in her life, Beth married Doug Boles, who is now the President of the IndyCar series, and the IMS.
Boles, who also hails from Indiana, first joined the IndyCar Series as an official upon its formation in 1996. In 1997, Boles joined the ownership group of IndyCar team Panther Racing and remained the COO at the team until 2007.
In 2010, Boles was hired as public relations director for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and rose through the ranks to become the President of the IMS by 2013. As one of his biggest achievements, Boles oversaw the $90 million redevelopment of the IMS in 2016, ahead of the 100th running of the Indy 500.
In February 2025, before the season commenced, Boles was named President of IndyCar by the Penske group, replacing Jay Frye. The 58-year-old is currently still in this role, in addition to his role as President of the IMS.
