Who are Conor Daly's 2 fathers? Meet ex-F1 driver Derek Daly and stepdad, IndyCar president Doug Boles

Conor Daly comes from a heritage in motorsports, being the son of former F1 and IndyCar driver Derek Daly, and stepson of IndyCar and IMS President Doug Boles. The driver is currently competing in the American open-wheel series with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Ad

Conor Daly graduated from the Indy Lights series and began his full-time IndyCar journey with Dale Coyne Racing in 2016. The driver remained in the series until 2023, having driven for numerous teams on the grid, and has now returned to the sport this year full-time.

On the personal side, Daly comes from a heritage of motorsport, as he is the child of former IndyCar and F1 driver Derek Daly. Conor's mother, Beth Boles, later remarried Doug Boles, president of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ad

Trending

Who is Conor Daly's father, Derek Daly?

Derek Daly drives the #4 Candy Tyrrell at the 1980 British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Conor Daly's father, Derek Daly, is a former F1 and IndyCar driver who spent nearly 15 years competing in different motorsports series around the world. The Irishman spent long stints first competing in F1, before moving to Indiana to compete in the American open-wheel series.

Ad

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Daly first made his name in the Irish Formula Ford Championship before moving up the ladder and winning the British F3 Championship in 1977. He then got the move up to F1 in 1978, where he raced for five years. The driver raced for Tyrrell for the majority of his career in the series before moving to Williams in 1982, which would be his last year in F1.

Later in 1982, Daly moved across the Atlantic, to compete in the IndyCar Series [known then as CART Indy Car World Series]. The driver then spent seven years competing in the series, and then became an American citizen after retiring, and stayed over in Indiana, where he had his three sons, including Conor Daly.

Ad

Who is Conor Daly's stepdad, Doug Boles?

Conor Daly's mother, Beth Boles, was married to Derek Daly for 13 years, but the couple eventually parted ways. Later on in her life, Beth married Doug Boles, who is now the President of the IndyCar series, and the IMS.

Boles, who also hails from Indiana, first joined the IndyCar Series as an official upon its formation in 1996. In 1997, Boles joined the ownership group of IndyCar team Panther Racing and remained the COO at the team until 2007.

Ad

In 2010, Boles was hired as public relations director for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and rose through the ranks to become the President of the IMS by 2013. As one of his biggest achievements, Boles oversaw the $90 million redevelopment of the IMS in 2016, ahead of the 100th running of the Indy 500.

In February 2025, before the season commenced, Boles was named President of IndyCar by the Penske group, replacing Jay Frye. The 58-year-old is currently still in this role, in addition to his role as President of the IMS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.