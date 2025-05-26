Why Tom Brady was booed at Indianapolis during the Indy 500 with Jimmie Johnson

Tom Brady was greeted with a massive chorus of boos after he was introduced to the fans at the Indy 500 event. The 47-year-old, who was set to ride in the fastest seat in the sport, saw his pace lap heralded by a frosty reception from the crowd.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who was alongside Jimmie Johnson, was among a flurry of celebrities from other sports who attended the IndyCar spectacle. However, what stood out about his appearance was the fact that he was the only sports celebrity booed by the fans at the Indianapolis event (as shared by X account @1075thefan).

While the former quarterback was unfazed by the hostile reception, it sparked curiosity about what had prompted the boos from the fans.

The reason behind the fans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway booing Tom Brady dates back to his active years in the NFL. The then-New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts had a real feud during his playing days, when both franchises were locked in contention for the championship.

In an era where the NFL was dominated by the Patriots, the Indianapolis Colts emerged as their fiercest rivals. Tom Brady, being the main protagonist, developed into a character far from loved by Colts fans. Though he has since called time on his American football career, the fans at the famed oval circuit were reminded of those incidents and were quick to let out their feelings.

Brady would subsequently go on for his lap in the fastest seat, with the race action at the 109th edition of the Indy 500 getting underway.

Jimmie Johnson joked about his hopes to achieve with Tom Brady in the fastest seat

Jimmie Johnson teased what he hoped to achieve with Tom Brady in the fastest seat at the Indy 500. The 49-year-old was the driver of the IndyCar machinery with Brady in the passenger seat.

The NASCAR Cup Series star, who himself participated in the open-wheel racing series, joked about what he aims to make the former NFL star feel during their lap together. Sharing his thoughts via FOX Sports' live broadcast, Johnson said:

"I have three goals, but I think two of them are realistic—one would be crashing just so he could have that full experience, but I don't think that's going to be viewed highly. The other two—one would be for him to get sick in the car, and the other one would be to soil his suit. Those two are still in play."

The Fastest Seat, which has become a staple at the Indy 500 since its introduction in 2010, allows passengers—mainly celebrity stars—to ride in a custom-built two-seater IndyCar. In previous editions of the race, music icon Lady Gaga and baseball legend Alex Rodriguez have both sat in the Fastest Seat ahead of the Indy 500.

