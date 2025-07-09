Will Buxton dwells on Max Verstappen to Mercedes as Red Bull abruptly axes Christian Horner

IndyCar play-by-play commentator Will Buxton recently came out and reacted to the breaking news of Christian Horner being sacked by Red Bull Racing. While doing the same, the British journalist also pondered whether Max Verstappen would make a move to Mercedes after Horner's sacking.

Red Bull Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner was sacked by the team on July 9, 2025, just a couple of days after the British GP. Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Red Bull’s junior team VCARB, was announced as Horner's replacement, with Alan Permane taking over the TP role at VCARB.

Horner’s sacking news came out of the blue, with a few rumors circling the paddock since the Imola GP. The F1 World was shaken as Horner, who spent two decades at Red Bull and was among the key pillars of the team, was let go by the Milton Keynes-based team.

Horner won four titles with Sebastian Vettel and four with Max Verstappen during his tenure, but was let go amid the performance slump faced by the team. Will Buxton, who previously worked as a host and commentator on F1TV, reacted to the Red Bull TP’s surprise exit.

Buxton took to the social media platform X and uploaded a tweet which read,

“Seismic news in F1 land to wake up to. Horner gone. The right decision at the right time and for the right reasons? Time will tell. Makes you wonder if those Max to Merc rumours will suddenly disappear though doesn’t it.”

Buxton’s tweet also hinted at the possibility of Max Verstappen staying with Red Bull now that Christian Horner is gone. The Dutchman has been in talks with Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff for a possible move to the Brackley-based team for the 2026 season.

Buxton, who joined IndyCar ahead of the 2025 season, also questioned whether the decision, time, and reason for the sacking were the right ones. Many variables yet, the reason behind the exit hasn't been revealed. However, sources suggest it was performance-related.

Will Buxton details the Mercedes dilemma amid the Max Verstappen rumors

With Toto Wolff in talks with Max Verstappen, many have come out and questioned who the Dutchman will replace if he comes to Mercedes. Will Buxton was also intrigued by the same, as he detailed the dilemma and the what-ifs in case Verstappen replaced either George Russell or Kimi Antonelli.

Will Buxton, in his tweet, detailed how Max Verstappen has a history of destroying his teammate, as Buxton said,

“He’s so good that he doesn’t just dominate, he destroys."

“Drop George, and do you risk Kimi’s carefully curated development being derailed by the relentless brilliance of Max? Drop Kimi and you either pause his progression in a reserve role or lose him entirely, and then have to pray George doesn’t go the same way as everyone else lined up with Max,” added Buxton.

The IndyCar announcer went on to further open up about Mercedes’ ideology behind choosing a driver and how the Dutchman is unlikely to fit that role.

