Will Buxton gives Mercedes an IndyCar solution amid Max Verstappen-George Russell contract dilemma

Former Formula 1 turned IndyCar pundit, Will Buxon, has recently given a fascinating take on the ongoing Max Verstappen-George Russell contract saga. He has asserted that the Brackley-based team could join IndyCar from 2026 onwards and run three challengers.

Mercedes' current drivers, Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell's contracts will be up at the end of the 2025 season. Mercedes is showing interest in acquiring the services of the four-time world champion Max Verstappen (for 2026) amid Red Bull's car struggles, and this has somewhat stalled Russell's ongoing negotiations with the German team.

In line with all the backroom talks that have been taking place in F1 around Verstappen and Russell, Buxton has urged Mercedes to join IndyCar, where they would be able to run more than two challengers.

"Simple fix. Mercedes joins IndyCar. Runs a 3 car team." Buxton wrote via X.

In America's highest class of open-wheel racing, a team can run up to four cars, and this can go up to five or six during the iconic Indianapolis 500.

George Russell has been driving for the Mercedes F1 team since 2022. He has become the lead driver since the departure of Lewis Hamilton at the end of the 2024 season.

However, with Verstappen potentially being on the market amid the ongoing struggles of Red Bull, it is going to be interesting to see how the complicated situation will ultimately end.

Will Buxton's take on Mercedes' 'play in sacrificing their present or their future'

Will Buxton has a wealth of knowledge on the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1. He was one of the top presenters in the sport until last year, and he often gave his take on top talents like Max Verstappen and George Russell.

In line with this, he believes that the Toto Wolff-led team will have to sacrifice either Russell (on whom they have heavily invested) or their young star tipped to be their future, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, to make space for Verstappen.

"A play for Max means either sacrificing their investment in the present or their future. But beyond that it adds an extra complication in so much as what happens to Verstappen’s teammates. Because things traditionally don’t end well. He’s so good that he doesn’t just dominate, he destroys" Will Buxton wrote on X.

The 2025 Formula 1 season has 13 Grand Prix remaining on the race calendar and is slated to end in December. IndyCar, on the other hand, will see its last race take place on August 31st.

Taking this into account, Verstappen-Russell's Mercedes situation could keep developing until November-December. Will Buxton, being the multi-sport pundit that he is, could keep a keen eye on the situation, especially after the end of the ongoing IndyCar campaign.

