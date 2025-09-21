Will Buxton makes bold F1 championship assessment after Max Verstappen's dominant Baku win

IndyCar play-by-play commentator Will Buxton took to the social media platform X and posted about Max Verstappen's dominant performance at the Azerbaijan GP. Buxton made a bold claim about the Dutchman's championship challenge in light of his recent performances.

McLaren came into the 2025 F1 season as the superior team in the car performance index, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri sharing multiple wins between them and dominating the series. Max Verstappen, on the other hand struggled with the RB21’s balance.

Yet, the Red Bull driver was able to take a couple of wins at the Japanese GP and Imola GP. However, Verstappen then went into a bad run of form, which he overcame by finishing on the podium at the Dutch GP. The Dutchman then found his stride and dominated at the Italian GP by taking pole position and winning by 20 seconds.

Coming into the Azerbaijan GP, Verstappen again took the pole in an extraordinary final lap in Q3, and cruised to victory while the McLaren drivers struggled. While it seemed that the Dutchman was out of contention, he made an impressive comeback.

Will Buxton took to X and detailed the same, suggesting that Max Verstappen might well be back in the championship fight and contend for his fifth F1 title.

“At this rate I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Verstappen makes it five drivers championships in a row. Next level,” read Will Buxton’s tweet

As Oscar Piastri retired from the race and Verstappen won the race with the fastest lap, the gap was reduced by 26 points. The gap is down to just 69 points with 7 race weekends left in the season, which includes three sprint weekends.

Will Buxton agreed with Scott McLaughlin’s opinion about the Papaya rules at the Italian GP

After a slow pitstop for Lando Norris at the Italian GP, Oscar Piastri overtook the Briton on track. Scott McLaughlin came out and called out McLaren's team orders and demanded that the Australian swap positions with his teammate.

McLaughlin detailed how it was an issue created by McLaren on their end. Will Buxton responded to McLaughlin's tweet as it read,

“Agreed. Hangover of last season is their overriding concern with providing the perception of parity. Follow the logic they’ve established to conclusion and ultimately you’d have to ask a driver to park up if their teammate had a mechanical,”

Will Buxton formerly worked as a host for F1TV but moved to IndyCar ahead of the 2025 season and joined FOX’s broadcast team alongside James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell.

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

