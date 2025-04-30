Will Buxton makes a Ferrari wish as Hamilton & Leclerc don new race suits for Miami GP

FOX Sports commentator Will Buxton is a former F1 presenter. He still keeps up to date with the hoo-ha going on in the F1 world, and witnessed Ferrari's blue Miami GP race suits for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The 44-year-old then urged the Maranello-based squad to make a bold change to their livery by going back to the North American Racing Team (NART) paint scheme.

Ad

Ferrari is often synonymous with racing red in the automobile world. Moreover, almost every car made by the Prancing Horses in the racing realm dons the Rosso Corsa color.

However, in the final two rounds of the 1964 F1 season, Ferrari ran a blue and a white livery to protest the FIA's decision to supposedly not homologate the 250 LM. Teams back then used to race in their national colors, and Enzo Ferrari, in retaliation, contracted out his cars to NART, who ran prancing horses in blue and white.

Ad

Trending

With the Scuderia bringing back the blue racing suits for the Miami GP, Will Buxton requested the Italian giant to use the NART livery for the SF-25, and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Please be a NART livery, please be a NART livery, please be a NART livery."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Will Buxton's decision to leave F1 for IndyCar earlier this year came as a shock to many.

Will Buxton makes the switch from F1 to IndyCar

Will Buxton at the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Source: Getty

The Briton had worked in F1 for decades in different capacities. However, deciding to leave the role he had worked in for so long came as a surprise to many.

Ad

James Hinchcliffe and Zak Brown played a crucial role in helping the 44-year-old make the jump over the Atlantic Ocean. Opening up on how the IndyCar opportunity was a "sliding doors moment" for him, Will Buxton said (via The Race):

"This is a massive sliding doors moment, and the kind of opportunity that doesn't come around very often. And it's very much taking that leap. It's scary, really scary. I'm not going to shy away from that."

Ad

"Fox is renowned stateside as doing things a bit differently. They're all about being bold... They want to make heroes of these drivers, and they want to grow the sport and place it firmly where, I believe, it should be in the United States. There's no reason why IndyCar shouldn't be the most popular form of motorsport here, and that means making it bigger than NASCAR. Will that take time? Absolutely. But that's why they've assembled the group that they have."

F1 and IndyCar will race on the same weekend in the United States. While the United States-based championship sets its sights on the Alabama Grand Prix, its European counterpart will be racing hundreds of miles away in the US, in Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.