Will Buxton reveals the fateful conversation that began his F1 to IndyCar switch

Will Buxton switched to the open-wheel racing scene in the United States with the advent of FOX Sports in IndyCar. Moreover, the British presenter shared the details about how the FOX switch came to life over the past few months.

Buxton and FOX have a long-connected past. The 44-year-old used to work with 'Speed' (a channel) as a pitlane reporter.

However, Buxton then moved to NBC Sports with Speed losing rights to the F1 sphere, and later joined Formula 1 as a presenter in 2018. Despite the Briton amassing massive fame during his run in F1, his role had arguably grown stale.

On the other hand, FOX Sports had taken over the broadcasting rights from NBC Sports for the 2025 season and wanted to bring in enthusiasm for the sport. They looked over at the 44-year-old and James Hinchcliffe played an important role in setting up the two parties for a meeting.

This eventually resulted in Buxton signing for FOX Sports, as he said (via DIVEBOMB IndyCar podcast):

"It's all [James] Hinchcliffe's fault. We were having dinner in Brazil at one of the last races of the season, and we're just chatting about the future and obviously I knew he was talking to FOX and I said how are the negotiations going. He's like 'good, how are you set for next year eveything going with F1', and I said 'actually, you know we're not signed for next year yet, we're chatting but we are not signed.' He's like okay that's interesting," said Buxton during the podcast (4:15 onwards)

"I said why is it interesting, he said your name came up in an IndyCar meeting and I was like shut up, It didn't. He was like 'no, no seriously'. I was like okay, what, presenter, pit reporter. He went 'no, commentator.' And suddenly my ears picked up, tell me more. And we chatted—it was just a synergy from the first second," he added.

Buxton has never been at the Indy 500 and will commentate on the race as a first-time live viewer this year on May 25.

Will Buxton revealed how FOX Sport's invitation came at just the right moment for him

Buxton's formidable alliance with F1 made many people think that the British presenter was going to stay with the series for the upcoming seasons. However, Buxton was ready for a change in his role and FOX Sports' opportunity came at the right time for him, as he said:

"I never thought I would have the opportunity to do, one, work in IndyCar, two, get back into the commentary box. Those two things combined with the direction that FOX is taking, the impetus they are putting behind it. It was just too good an opportunity to pass up—I couldn't say no," mentioned Buxton (3:27 onwards)

Buxton along with Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell also took part in a test commentating run to get the trio up to speed.

