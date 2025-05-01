Will Buxton sends hard-hitting message about Ferrari's 'nonsensical mess' for Miami GP

IndyCar's newest play-by-play announcer, Will Buxton, took to the social media platform X and slammed Ferrari for their Miami Grand Prix special livery. The Scuderia revealed the one-off livery on April 30, 2025, just a couple of days before the race on the streets of Florida.

Ferrari will complete its one-year partnership with its primary sponsor, HP, at the 2025 Miami GP. The Maranello-based team signed the tech giant as its sponsor last year on April 24, and the livery is a celebration of the same.

Last time around, as well, Ferrari introduced hints of blue and white on the livery for the Miami GP to celebrate the partnership with HP. However, the Ferrari drivers at the 2024 Miami GP featured race suits in exclusive Scuderia colors, i.e., Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino, which are shades of blue.

This time around though, Ferrari has gone with the livery for Miami that felt unenthusiastic at best. The majority of the car has the regular 2025 season livery, but the front wing, engine cover and rear wings are painted in the colors of the HP logo, i.e., blue and white, making the whole livery look like a mess.

Ferrari posted the images of the livery on X with a caption that read:

“Built with purpose. Codesigned for Miami. Unveiling the new livery, to mark one year of the Scuderia Ferrari @HP partnership 🤝”

Will Buxton, the former F1 TV analyst, slammed Ferrari for creating a message with the livery, both in 2024 and 2025. With Ferrari teasing the driver merch and race suits in Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino, many assumed that the 2024 Miami livery would be in a similar shade but that wasn't the case.

This time around, as well, Ferrari had the opportunity to go full HP colors and present a fully white and blue paint job. Will Buxton took a shot at the half-hearted efforts made by the Italian team.

“2 opportunities to create something gorgeous with historical relevance and twice it’s just a nonsensical mess. Go all in on a special livery or don’t bother,” read Will Buxton's tweet.

VCARB also launched a new livery for the 2025 Miami GP, and unlike Ferrari, went all out with it, replacing the blue in the livery with pink.

Ferrari's Miami GP race suits launch hyped Will Buxton up for a NART livery

Ferrari revealed the driver race suits for the Miami GP before the livery. The race suit, just like 2024, was fully in the special colors, i.e. blue and white. The same hyped Will Buxton for the Italian team to opt for an all-out HP livery. As Buxton saw the race suits, he took to the social media platform X and hoped Ferrari would bring a NART livery.

“Please be a NART livery, please be a NART livery, please be a NART livery,” wrote Will Buxton.

However, with Ferrari nerfing the livery, Buxton responded to his own tweet with:

“Less NART, more NARF”

Back in the 1960s, Ferrari ditched the Italian flag colors following arguments with the FIA and decided to race the F1 cars under the banner of a new team called North American Racing Team (NART). This team featured a white and blue Ferrari and since then, it has been known as the NART livery.

