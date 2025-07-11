Will Buxton showers praise on "knowledgeable" Danica Patrick after sharing Indy 500 stage on FOX

IndyCar commentator Will Buxton has praised Danica Patrick's 'graciousness' and racing expertise. The duo was part of FOX's commentary booth for the 109th Indy 500 on May 25 alongside driver-turned-commentator Townsend Bell.

Patrick has been covering the Indy 500 since 2019, when she joined NBC's inaugural broadcast of the Greatest Spectacle of Racing. With FOX replacing NBC as the series' exclusive broadcasting partner in 2025, the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver signed on with a new team for the big race.

Patrick covered the qualifying weekend on May 17 and 18 and the 109th running of the race on May 25. FOX's play-by-play commentator, Will Buxton, shared the pre-race analyst booth with Danica Patrick. It was his first time covering the fabled Indy 500, and Patrick's experienced company helped him greatly.

In a recent appearance on the Divebomb IndyCar podcast, Buxton spoke highly of Patrick:

"I loved working with Danica, by the way," he said. "She was so gracious and so at ease being back in the IndyCar world, and it was lovely to see that side of her, that really knowledgeable and experienced side of Danica. Honestly, I loved working with her. She was great fun."

Will Buxton's stance on Danica Patrick's presence at the race as an analyst was in stark contrast to what many racing fans felt. Her appearance on the FOX booth irked fans because of her controversial comments from her time as an F1 analyst with Sky Sports.

During her days as an IndyCar driver, Patrick was one of the most loved figures on the grid. For six years straight, from 2005 to 2010, she won the IndyCar Series Most Popular Driver award.

Patrick's results matched the hype, as she recorded multiple firsts for a woman in the premier American open-wheel series, including a podium finish at the Indy 500 (2009) and an IndyCar race win at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008, both with Andretti Autosport.

Danica Patrick opened up on her full circle Indy 500 moment on the 2025 FOX broadcast

Danica Patrick with Townsend Bell at the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

In the early part of FOX's broadcast of the 109th Indy 500 on May 25, Danica Patrick shared an emotional story from her childhood. She expressed how the lure of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway always fascinated her and spoke about attending her first Indy 500 when she was 14 years old.

Speaking about her love for the prestigious IndyCar race, Patrick said:

"It’s just been a part of my life my whole life. I remember being a kid and watching it on TV sitting around on the couch and got our chips and dip out. I might have taken a nap back in those days, being a little bit younger, but it's been a part of my life forever.

"And then I finally came here when I was 14 years old in 1996. I was way down there at the exit of turn four in one of those suites. That was the year that it was a rain delay. So we sat around and played cards. All of us kids. And a race the next day. After being here and seeing that, I couldn't wait to race in the actual race," she added.

Danica Patrick made her IndyCar and Indy 500 debut in 2005 with Rahal Letterman Racing (now Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing). That year, she qualified an impressive fourth for the Indy 500 and also led the race for a total of 19 laps.

However, towards the closing stages, Patrick had to conserve fuel and dropped out of the lead to eventually finish where she started, in P4. Nonetheless, it was a new best for a female driver at the Indy 500, which she improved on in 2009 with a P3 podium finish.

Danica Patrick retired from professional racing in 2018 after her final Daytona 500 and Indy 500 appearances.

