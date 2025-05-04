Will Power crashes Nolan Siegel's post-qualifying interview at Barber with hilarious quip

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power crashed rookie Nolan Siegel's post-qualifying interview at the Barber Motorsports Park. Both drivers made it to the Fast 6 in qualifying for the first time this season at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, and for Siegel, it was a career first.

When he was talking with FrontStretch about how it all finally came together after nearly a year of racing in IndyCar, Will Power, who was passing by on his scooter, stopped to chime in, saying:

"It doesn't matter where we qualify, but we're always next to each other, always, all f**king year."

Siegel enthusiastically seconded Power's statement before saying:

"At least I am behind you this time."

To which Power replied:

"Yeah, I think probably it's the first time, but every race, it's like Nolan Siegel... It's like I hope you keep qualifying f**king awesome. I'll be there."

Power had a much-needed breakthrough in qualifying on Saturday after three consecutive Round 1 knockouts in St. Petersburg, Thermal, and Long Beach. In each instance, Nolan Siegel had qualified at least two positions ahead of him.

In lap 1 of the first race of the season at St. Pete, Power had collided with Siegel and ended their race prematurely. RLL's Louis Foster was collected in the crash.

Will Power hopes for a 'clean race' to a potential win at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Will Power drives his No. 12 Chevy at Indy 500 Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

Will Power has the most career pole positions in IndyCar history with 70. He has also earned four pole positions around the Barber Motorsports Park circuit, the most for an IndyCar driver.

This year, his No. 12 Team Penske Chevy had the pace for pole position, but a small mistake on his final hot lap cost him precious tenths, and he secured P4 on the grid, while Alex Palou took pole.

In a post-qualifying update on social media platform X, Power said:

"Really good to get in the Top 6, just to get in the Top 12, to be honest. Just made it through the first round, had to make a few changes, but... certainly strong enough to compete for pole, but made a mistake on the money lap, unfortunately. But that's what happens when you push it on that limit. So definitely a great starting position, P4, so hope for a clean race (and) maybe a podium, maybe a win."

Power's Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin, the two-time defending winner of the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, will start on the front row behind Palou. Penske's third driver, Josef Newgarden, couldn't make it past Round 2 and will start 9th on the grid on Sunday.

McLaughlin, Power, and Newgarden occupy 8th, 9th, and 10th in the standings going into the race.

