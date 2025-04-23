Will Power holds $1M power as Verizon makes special Indy 500 announcement

Will Power is slated to make his 18th start at the fabled Indy 500. With his primary sponsor, Verizon, looking to make a huge donation for the Indiana veterans, the telecommunications corporation revealed a $1 million clause for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, where Power's result at the race would determine whether the veterans would bag another $1 million contribution.

The Australian driver is one of the seasoned veterans on the IndyCar grid. While he has never been able to claim the pole position for the Indy 500, he has been a former winner, having won the elusive race in 2018.

On the other hand, his primary sponsor, Verizon, is on a debt relief initiative for military veterans. To expand the approach of the whole campaign, the New York-based telecommunication company revealed that it will donate $6 million for the Indiana veterans' debt relief.

However, Verizon decided to add another $1 million to the whole donation if Will Power ends his dismal streak of outside top-10 results at the Indy 500 for the past five years, and claims a top-10 finish this time around (via X/@tonydindy):

"@Verizon is donating $6 million dollars to relieve debt for to central Indiana veterans. Verizon will add an additional $1 million dollars to the pot if @12WillPower finishes in the Top 10 at the 109th #Indy500."

On the other hand, the 44-year-old's start to his 2025 campaign has not been the way he would have hoped for.

Will Power is not disappointed with his early-season form

Will Power at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Will Power retired out of the season opener in St. Petersburg after a crash on lap 1. This torrid run continued at the next two rounds, where he was knocked out of the Round 1 qualifications by the slimmest of margins and started the races on the back foot.

Though he was able to climb back through the grid in his last two races, his start to the season has been far from perfect. Despite the initial setback, the Team Penske driver knows how quickly things can turn around in the racing realm and fight for the championship with Alex Palou, as he said (via IndyCar):

"He can have two bad races, as well. He can switch very quickly. It’s just the way this racing is. I've been around too long to know that you could even think about that this early in the season."

"You look at last year. He rolled out of Milwaukee, and I had a great shot to win that race and kind of just caught the weirdest bump. I just couldn't believe it. But that could have been me going in equal (in points), but then the belt would have come off anyway."

Palou leads the championship with 142 points and has a 79-point advantage over the Aussie driver in the standings.

