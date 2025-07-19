Will Power and Kyle Kirkwood make compelling case for international IndyCar races after massive fan turnout in Toronto

IndyCar stars Kyle Kirkwood and Will Power appeared in front of the media on Friday, July 18, after the first practice session at the Indy Toronto. The two drivers made a case for IndyCar to explore international markets, as they hailed the fan turnout at the street race in Canada.
The Indy Toronto is the only international race on the IndyCar calendar that the American open-wheel racing series travels to. All the other races on the calendar are in the US itself. Reports have suggested that IndyCar was in talks with the Mexican GP officials over a possible race in Pato O'Ward's native country as soon as 2026.
However, there has been an urge to expand the IndyCar calendar internationally in recent times. Pato O'Ward has suggested Japan and the European market as a possible destination for an IndyCar race.
During the post-practice interview at the Indy Toronto, Will Power hailed the fans for showing up and detailed how the grandstands were full, as he said, via ASAP Sports:
“I was going to say, I was sitting there, I looked at the grandstands, they were full. I was really impressed.”
Will Power and Kyle Kirkwood were then questioned whether the crowd turnout for the only international race of the year (Toronto) suggested that IndyCar was ready to explore the other international markets for a possible race, while pointing out the low crowd turnout at the last couple of races in the US.
“Yeah, absolutely. I think we'd be very well-received in Europe. Japan, we always get a massive crowd. Went to Australia. Yes, could totally do it. Got to make sense financially. But yeah, I think they'd be surprised. When we raced in Europe in Champ Car in '07... People were very interested in open-wheel cars over there. I think it would be very good markets for us, I believe,” said Will Power.
“I kind of second that, right?” added Kyle Kirkwood, as he went on to explain the sports culture in the US and other countries.
Only 6,000 tickets were sold for last weekend's IndyCar races at Iowa, with the empty grandstands. On the contrary, the Indy Toronto was bustling with fans, with the grandstands seemingly full.
Will Power details the importance of the IndyCar result at Toronto amid the contract renewal talks with Team Penske
Will Power’s contract with Team Penske ends after the 2025 season. Only five races are left in the 2025 IndyCar calendar, but the Australian driver has not signed a new contract with the team. The moderator asked Power how important the Indy Toronto result was going to be for him to secure a future with Team Penske, as he said:
“Yeah, man, every race, every session. It just matters, you know? Can you believe the year I'm having, in a contract year? Two engine failures in two race weekends. Just one of those things. Not bad luck. It just happens at times.
“I just know these sort of things come round. It's very typical of life that a bad year would play out when you're trying to get a contract,” added Will Power.
Power signed with Fernando Alonso's management company, A14 management, ahead of the 2024 season and is now represented by Oriol Servia.
