Will Power and Kyle Kirkwood make compelling case for international IndyCar races after massive fan turnout in Toronto

IndyCar stars Kyle Kirkwood and Will Power appeared in front of the media on Friday, July 18, after the first practice session at the Indy Toronto. The two drivers made a case for IndyCar to explore international markets, as they hailed the fan turnout at the street race in Canada.

Ad

The Indy Toronto is the only international race on the IndyCar calendar that the American open-wheel racing series travels to. All the other races on the calendar are in the US itself. Reports have suggested that IndyCar was in talks with the Mexican GP officials over a possible race in Pato O'Ward's native country as soon as 2026.

However, there has been an urge to expand the IndyCar calendar internationally in recent times. Pato O'Ward has suggested Japan and the European market as a possible destination for an IndyCar race.

Ad

Trending

NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty

During the post-practice interview at the Indy Toronto, Will Power hailed the fans for showing up and detailed how the grandstands were full, as he said, via ASAP Sports:

Ad

“I was going to say, I was sitting there, I looked at the grandstands, they were full. I was really impressed.”

Will Power and Kyle Kirkwood were then questioned whether the crowd turnout for the only international race of the year (Toronto) suggested that IndyCar was ready to explore the other international markets for a possible race, while pointing out the low crowd turnout at the last couple of races in the US.

Ad

“Yeah, absolutely. I think we'd be very well-received in Europe. Japan, we always get a massive crowd. Went to Australia. Yes, could totally do it. Got to make sense financially. But yeah, I think they'd be surprised. When we raced in Europe in Champ Car in '07... People were very interested in open-wheel cars over there. I think it would be very good markets for us, I believe,” said Will Power.

Ad

“I kind of second that, right?” added Kyle Kirkwood, as he went on to explain the sports culture in the US and other countries.

Only 6,000 tickets were sold for last weekend's IndyCar races at Iowa, with the empty grandstands. On the contrary, the Indy Toronto was bustling with fans, with the grandstands seemingly full.

Will Power details the importance of the IndyCar result at Toronto amid the contract renewal talks with Team Penske

Will Power’s contract with Team Penske ends after the 2025 season. Only five races are left in the 2025 IndyCar calendar, but the Australian driver has not signed a new contract with the team. The moderator asked Power how important the Indy Toronto result was going to be for him to secure a future with Team Penske, as he said:

Ad

“Yeah, man, every race, every session. It just matters, you know? Can you believe the year I'm having, in a contract year? Two engine failures in two race weekends. Just one of those things. Not bad luck. It just happens at times.

“I just know these sort of things come round. It's very typical of life that a bad year would play out when you're trying to get a contract,” added Will Power.

Power signed with Fernando Alonso's management company, A14 management, ahead of the 2024 season and is now represented by Oriol Servia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.