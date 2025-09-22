Will Power's manager paints a clear picture of Andretti Global in post-Michael Andretti era

Will Power's manager has spoken out about the two-time IndyCar champion's move to Andretti Global in 2026. The team saw a resurgence of performance in 2025 after Dan Towriss took over from Michael Andretti, who resigned as chairman and CEO of his namesake organization.

Andretti cited the need to give more attention to his family and other business ventures as the reason for stepping away from motorsport. Under Towriss' leadership in 2025, Andretti Global surprisingly performed better, with Kyle Kirkwood winning three of the first eight races.

While the upward trend didn't continue in the second half of the season, the team was functioning well despite a major leadership change. Will Power's manager, Oriol Servia, who was eyeing an Andretti seat for the 44-year-old since early on in the season, recently spoke about that change.

"The team has gone through changes, right? Michael was the lead of the team forever. I, obviously, am great friends with Michael, have huge respect, but you know, there were changes there. You have Dan Towriss there. At the end of the day, he's a new guy in racing. He's the new team owner, new kid on the block that in a way wants to show, 'Hey, I know I'm new, but I wanna win," the Spaniard said via RACER on YouTube.

Servia revealed that he spoke with many Andretti Global mechanics and engineers during the year, and the consensus was that Dan Towriss was doing what the team needed to work smoothly and succeed.

"I kept asking questions within the team, 'Hey, how is the change?' Also, we know they have gone through turmoil this season with no shop. They had to give up the shop because McLaren was taking it. They were supposed to have a new shop that was never ready. So I'm sure that didn't help the performance through the year, right? But I kept asking questions and from any mechanic, engineer, I always got the same answer - 'This guy (Dan Towriss) is just giving us the tools and letting us work'," Servia added.

Michael Andretti bought a stake in Team Green in 2002, which was later rebranded Andretti Autosport and finally Andretti Global. The 1991 CART champion was the face of the team for over two decades, leading it to four IndyCar championships and five Indy 500 victories.

Oriol Servia claims the Will Power-Andretti Global partnership could challenge Alex Palou's IndyCar reign

Chip Ganassi and Alex Palou pose with their IndyCar championship trophies at the post-season Awards Ceremony - Source: Getty

Oriol Servia also spoke about Will Power's persistence and how the 2018 Indy 500 is still a student of the sport. Even at 44, the Australian driver is showing no signs of slowing down.

Servia reckoned that Power's experience, combined with Dan Towriss' leadership, could help Andretti Global challenge dominant reigning champion Alex Palou, who has won four of the last five championships, for the title in 2026.

"So you bring Will Power there (to Andretti Global), who comes with that body of work, and again, persistence and dedication, and that I hope, creates that change of tunes. Like, we have now the tools, the energy to go after a Ganassi-Palou combination," Servia said via RACER.

Will Power left Team Penske after the 2025 season, ending a glorious 17-year partnership. The Roger Penske-owned team didn't want to offer him more than a one-year extension, which ultimately came too late in the season, and by then, Power was fed up with the uncertainty about his future.

Power will replace Colton Herta in the No. 26 Andretti Global Honda, and will be replaced by David Malukas in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevy in 2026.

