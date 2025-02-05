Will Power sends IndyCar rivals into fits of laughter in newly surfaced 'stand-up' video

Will Power is a seasoned driver in IndyCar. He will be beginning his 18th season in the championship and has amicable relationships with several drivers. Moreover, ahead of the start of another IndyCar season, a clip of Power using his humor to send his rivals into fits of laughter has surfaced on the internet.

Since making his debut in 2008, the Team Penske driver has been known for his performances on the grid. Power has won two championships and has a solitary victory at the Indianapolis 500, which he earned back in 2018.

While such achievements have aided him in getting his name in the history books, he has also acquired some traits from his brother and stand-up artist, Damien Power. In a video recently shared by IndyCar at Iowa, the banter between the drivers was shared:

Trending

"Post Malone is the only sort of guy [I] know a song of," Power said.

Josef Newgarden then asked which song Will Power was referring to. Then the 43-year-old hummed the song "Circles", and gave a reply that sent the room into a burst of laughter:

"Which is very fitting for this track... That's the reason I chose it, leading up to this event. That's the reason I started to love that song. So, it's good stuff."

The Aussie joined the Penske outfit in 2009 and has been with the team ever since.

Will Power opens up about his decision to become active in the driver market

Will Power at the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

Will Power's connection with Team Penske has been no secret. He has spent 16 years in the series with the outfit and has asserted that he wants to continue with the team for a few more years.

Counterintuitively, the 43-year-old got F1 double-champion Fernando Alonso's driver management agency, A14, into the mix. This revealed his intentions of moving away from Team Penske, which Power clarified about:

"It’s not just so about being impressive, it’s like necessary. You’re certainly not sticking around if you’re not doing that. You’d better turn up or else she’s over. That’s just the way it is. But I love it. I love the competition. I love the preparation. I love finding new little details and things to be better every year," Power was quoted as saying by Speedsport.

The Team Penske driver further added:

"Yeah, it’s kind of funny you get to this point in your career and I feel you’re at your absolute best as far as putting a whole series together, weekend together, races together. You kind of have the same speed that you had but you don’t really build on speed."

The 2025 IndyCar season will start in St. Petersburg on March 2. Will Power has had great success around the track as he won the race on two previous occasions, in 2010 and 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback