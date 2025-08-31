Will Power surrenders to IndyCar contract fate: "If this is my last race, I can't thank Roger Penske enough"

Two-time IndyCar champ Will Power has given a major take on the Penske contract situation ahead of the 2025 Nashville race. In line with this, he has thanked Roger Penske (Team Penske owner) in case the upcoming event turns out to be his last with the Mooresville, North Carolina-based team.Speculation about Power's future with Team Penske for 2026 has been ongoing for some time. Previously, Power had talked about the same on a few occasions and has asserted that he would get a definite answer after the Nashville race, the final event of the 2025 IndyCar season.Power was asked in the Nashville Superspeedway pit lane to comment on his Penske situation by FOX reporter Kevin Lee. He added the following while thanking the 88-year-old Roger Penske.&quot;Yeah, I mean, I wanna go out and finish really well, you know. Whatever happens, happens. I've had a very good time at Penske. If this is my last race, I can't thank Roger enough for everything they've done for me.&quot; 0:16 onwards.&quot;But we'll talk after the race and kind of, probably know early next week what's going on. Yeah, just try and go out and have a good oval finish, you know, I haven't had one for a few races.&quot;Will Power is slated to start the 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix from P12 on the grid alongside Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist. After 16 rounds, he is currently in P8 in the drivers' standings and is also the leading Penske car ahead of teammates Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden.Graham Rahal believes Will Power could join Andretti for 2026While Will Power has come up with a fascinating take on his future ahead of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's veteran driver Graham Rahal recently also took the time to share his prediction. In line with this, he indicated that Power could go to Andretti Global for the 2026 IndyCar season.Rahal made an appearance on the Speed Street podcast, and added the following in regard to the 44-year-old Power:&quot;I have a sneaky suspicion it's Andretti. He hasn't said that to me. Oriol (Servia, Power's manager) hasn't said that to me. But that's just the feeling. Money is no object for those guys right now. Their drivers' salaries over there, we would all... I mean they are so far above everybody else. Like Colton's on a different stratosphere, but even everybody else. I could be way off base, but I feel like that's the most likely position for him.&quot;Will Power has so far competed in over 200 races in America's highest class of open-wheel racing and has amassed 43 wins, 102 podiums, and 65 pole positions.