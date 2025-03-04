"Would've been shocked if the first broadcast was phenomenal" - IndyCar insider shields FOX from criticism for St. Pete shortcomings

The hype that FOX created for IndyCar ahead of the 2025 season failed to be reflected in the TV graphics and several compartments of the broadcast during the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Insider Marshall Pruett has come out in support of FOX and addressed the criticism from fans.

There were a handful of slip-ups from FOX's side during its first time broadcasting an IndyCar race since becoming its official broadcasting partner after the 2024 season ended. During the qualifying session where Scott McLaughlin took pole, sector times for drivers' fast laps were absent, the timesheets weren't quickly updated and disappeared at the very second the session ended, and the session time clock was also absent during the early round.

During the race, fans complained that tire compounds being used by drivers weren't visible on the live timesheet, the new hybrid systems weren't spoken about at all by the TV presenters, and several such challenges were seen.

Renowned IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett saw the silver lining amid the sea of complaints. He defended FOX by explaining how the broadcaster set the ambitions high, allowing it to gather maximum learnings for the rest of the season.

"This (IndyCar) hasn't been in their (FOX's) zone, their region. So they are indeed, as an organization, starting from scratch. My perspective is this - I would've been shocked if the first broadcast was phenomenal, no complaints, no issues. The reason being, other than this being brand new to them, is the high ambition and the high level of achievement they are trying from the outset," he said on the Marshall Pruett podcast. [1:06:10 onwards]

Pruett elaborated on the ambition aspect, adding:

"If they were to look in hindsight, they might say, 'Maybe we would roll out this new thing in the second race, and another new thing in the third race, and ease our way into this'. They didn't, and I appreciate that. I am actually thankful for it. Not everything worked properly."

While Pruett acknowledged the bag of oddities during the qualifying broadcast and the race, he backed FOX to implement the learnings gathered at St. Petersburg for when the second race at Thermal Club rolls around on March 23.

FOX's lead commentator Will Buxton shares heartfelt message after IndyCar TV debut

Will Buxton with Ariana Bravo at the F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Final Practice - Source: Getty

FOX's play-by-play commentator Will Buxton shared a heartwarming message to thank IndyCar fans after his TV debut for the American series. The British journalist ended a 7-year stint with F1 ahead of the 2025 season to join FOX's IndyCar booth.

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was his first time commentating over a race in the premier American open-wheel racing series, after which, he penned a short but warm note in an X post.

"Want to take a minute to thank the fans, both at home, here on social and at the track, who have been so warm, welcoming, and positive about my move to Indycar. It means more than you’ll ever know," Buxton wrote.

Defending champion Alex Palou won the St. Petersburg GP by putting up a true champion's drive after starting eighth on the grid. His Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon finished in P2, and Team Penske's Josef Newgarden secured the final spot on the podium.

