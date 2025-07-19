Zak Brown makes major statement on future of Pato O'Ward and other Arrow McLaren drivers for 2026

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has offered clarity on the future of driver Pato O'Ward and his other IndyCar teammates amid speculation of potential driver changes. The motorsports chief detailed the potential of his team keeping the same lineup for the 2026 season in a statement shared by motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass.With the 2025 IndyCar campaign nearing its end, conversations about driver contracts have quickly become a topical issue. Several drivers—particularly those who have largely failed to live up to the lofty expectations set by their respective teams ahead of the season—have seen their futures in the series come under the spotlight.The Arrow McLaren team is not exempt from this subtle driver change discussion, with questions emerging about the possibility of certain drivers, particularly Nolan Siegel, continuing at the Indianapolis-based outfit. These talks have gained even more traction given the uncertainty surrounding the future of Team Penske veteran Will Power, as the two-time IndyCar Series champion could be without a seat for 2026.However, amid these conversations, Zak Brown has quickly quelled the rumors, stressing that he remains committed to retaining his current driver lineup.According to a post shared on X by Pockrass, detailing his conversation with the McLaren team chief, he wrote:“Chatted with Zak Brown here in Toronto. He reiterated he is happy with his drivers in INDYCAR and is not making a run at Will Power. He said he will have same driver lineup next year.”Currently, the Arrow McLaren team boasts a lineup of Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel, and Christian Lundgaard. The three drivers have achieved relative success this season, with O'Ward being the only one to have secured a race win so far.Pato O'Ward on his reports linking him to Formula 1Earlier, Pato O'Ward also weighed in on reports linking him with a switch to Formula 1. The IndyCar star’s name has surfaced among several drivers linked with the series' newest outfit, Cadillac.The Mexican driver was, however, quick to downplay these links in a recent interview with ESPN Mexico. O'Ward labelled these rumors as smoke and mirrors made up on social media.&quot;That was pure smoke and mirrors. It came from social media. I think that Cadillac rumor, about me joining the team, was like Fernando Alonso hanging out with Taylor Swift,&quot; Pato O'Ward said.Pato O'Ward, who continues to etch his name into IndyCar history, currently serves as a reserve driver for the McLaren Formula 1 outfit during the IndyCar off-season. The 26-year-old, for his part, has often weighed in on his admiration for driving in F1.Prior to his venture into IndyCar racing, he was part of the Red Bull driver development programme but would eventually join the IndyCar series with Harding Racing in 2018.