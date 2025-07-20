Zak Brown sets clear criteria for signing Kyle Larson's replacement for the 2026 Indy 500

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has set the criteria to sign a driver for Arrow McLaren's fourth Indy 500 in 2026. NASCAR champion Kyle Larson piloted the entry in the last two years as part of his attempt at The Double.

Ad

However, he failed to conquer the challenge in both attempts. In 2024, torrential weather delayed the 108th Indy 500 by four hours. However, Larson chose to complete the race instead of flying to Charlotte for NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600. By the time he reached the Charlotte Speedway, the race was stopped as the unrelenting rains followed him from Indiana.

NASCAR eventually called off the race, which was halted just past the midway mark. Kyle Larson didn't get to run even one lap. In 2025, there was a 45-minute rain delay before the 109th Indy 500. However, this time around, the Hendrick Motorsports driver spun and crashed his No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevy on a lap 92 restart. The misfortune followed him to Charlotte as he crashed out of the NASCAR race as well.

Ad

Trending

He later announced that he won't be attempting The Double in the foreseeable future, and that the Indy 500 was out of question for the time being. In a recent interview with David Land, McLaren's Zak Brown laid out the criteria for the fourth entry for the 110th Indy 500 next year.

"Something that's exciting. A driver that can win the race. Even if it's a rookie and maybe can't win their first year, like Kyle. But I'll tell you what. I think Kyle would've had a shot in his first year, Fernando (Alonso) in his very first year had a shot. So it needs to be an exciting entry," he said [5:15 onwards].

Ad

"We don't want to put a fourth car just to put out a fourth car. We need to put out a fourth car 'cuz it adds technically to the other three cars, commercially it's exciting, and it's something the fans get excited about. So we'll only put out a fourth car if it fits that criteria."

Ad

Ad

Alex Palou won the 109th Indy 500 on May 25. Pato O'Ward was Arrow McLaren's best-performing driver, securing P3 on the podium.

Zak Brown gives his verdict on potentially signing Team Penske's Will Power for 2026

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power is in the final year of his contract with Team Penske. Team owner Roger Penske has pushed contract talks to August with the possibility of it spilling over into the offseason. McLaren CEO Zak Brown addressed the possibility of signing the veteran driver for next year.

Ad

Reporter Bob Pockrass made a statement on Saturday from an excerpt from his conversation with Brown. In an X post, he wrote:

"Chatted with Zak Brown here in Toronto. He reiterated he is happy with his drivers in INDYCAR and is not making a run at Will Power. He said he will have same driver lineup next year."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass LINK Chatted with Zak Brown here in Toronto. He reiterated he is happy with his drivers in INDYCAR and is not making a run at Will Power. He said he will have same driver lineup next year.

Zak Brown is happy with his three young drivers in IndyCar - Christian Lundgaard, Pato O'Ward, and Nolan Siegel. The team will retain its line-up for 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.